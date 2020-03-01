Three-Star Tight End Nick Elksnis Decommits From Penn State Football

Three-star tight end Nick Elksnis announced that he decommitted from Penn State football on Sunday afternoon.

After much thought, prayer, and conversation with my family, I have decided to decommit from Penn State and will be reopening my recruiting. #formygoodbutHISglory @ProImpactJax7v7 @ReturnOfJamez pic.twitter.com/j8w3xwBcZx — Nick Elksnis (@NickElksnis) March 1, 2020

“After much thought, prayer, and conversation with my family, I have decided to decommit from Penn State and will be reopening my recruiting,” Elksnis said in the Twitter post.

The 6’6″ tight end from Jacksonville, Florida had been committed to Penn State since July 31. He is the second player from the 2021 recruiting class to announce their decommitment this cycle four-star wide receiver Dont’e Thornton.

Elksnis currently stands as the No. 15 ranked tight end in the country. 247Sports has his composite grade at 0.8827, which was the highest grade of the current Penn State 2021 recruiting class.

With Elksnis’ decommitment, that leaves Penn State with just two players in their 2021 recruiting class. They are two three-star recruits, wide receiver Liam Clifford, the brother of Sean Clifford, and offensive lineman Nate Bruce.

Having two recruits at this stage in the cycle isn’t the most encouraging development — especially considering Penn State’s 2021 class now ranks ninth in the Big Ten and 41st in the nation — but there is obviously still plenty of time for James Franklin and co. to get the ball truly rolling on its 2021 class. The program welcomed 27 new players in the 2020 recruiting cycle, and they formed a class that ranks 15th in the nation and third in the Big Ten.

About the Author

Gabe Angieri

