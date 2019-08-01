Four-Star Wide Receiver Donte Thornton Jr. Decommits From Penn State
Penn State football lost a member of the recruiting class of 2021 when four-star wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. announced his decommitment from the program.
“I want to thank Coach Franklin and the entire Penn State coaching staff and family for all the love they have provided me during my commitment,” Thornton said on Twitter. “Penn State will always stay in the picture but I just wanna make sure that I make the right decision for myself and my family.”
Thornton is the No. 4 wide receiver prospect and the second-best player from Maryland in the 2021 recruiting cycle. He initially made his commitment to the Nittany Lions in February 2019 — two years before his recruiting cycle comes to a close. He has an impressive list of offers from schools that includes Michigan, Ohio State, and Tennessee.
Several players in Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class, including blue-chip linebacker Derek Wingo and four-star offensive lineman Aaryn Parks, went back on their initial choices of Penn State earlier this summer. Additionally, fellow four-star offensive lineman Grant Toutant flipped his commitment to Ohio State, and Joshuah Moten — a four-star cornerback from Maryland — re-opened his recruitment.
Thornton is the first member of Penn State’s 2021 class to decommit, and his decision leaves it with just one player. Three-star tight end Nick Elksnis picked Penn State on July 31, so he’s now James Franklin’s only verbal pledge in the 2021 recruiting cycle.
