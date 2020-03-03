Taco Bell Offering Free Grubhub Delivery To Penn State After Outpouring Of Support
Penn State students, your vigil, petition, and tweets may not have brought the College Ave. Taco Bell back to life, but it caught corporate’s attention.
Taco Bell is offering free Grubhub delivery to Penn State students from now until Sunday, March 8, ESPN host Rece David announced on Twitter Tuesday night.
“I’ve heard of the disheartening thing that has occurred on the Penn State campus: the closing of the Taco Bell,” he said. “I know Taco Bell is gone and that’s disappointing, but because we’re with the Live Más Student Section of the Year and you won the award, we felt the need to do something not just nice, but spectacular for you.”
Davis said the offer was only available in the area and to Penn State students, but there wasn’t any information available on how that’d be enforce. On the Grubhub app, the free delivery is included among the various perks you can redeem.
With the College Ave. location now closed, orders will ship from the Rolling Ridge Drive and Benner Pike ones.
Penn State’s Nittanyville claimed first place in this year’s Live Más Student Section of the Year contest after winning the weekly award twice during the football season (including once on the road) and laying claim to the top spot in the weekly rankings down the stretch.
“I know the Taco Bell is gotten, but it’s never forgotten,” Davis said. “Never ask again what the Live Más Student Section of the Year committee will do for you, because we’re proving it by making sure you get your Taco Bell.”
