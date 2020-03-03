Taco Bell Offering Free Grubhub Delivery To Penn State After Outpouring Of Support

Penn State students, your vigil, petition, and tweets may not have brought the College Ave. Taco Bell back to life, but it caught corporate’s attention.

Taco Bell is offering free Grubhub delivery to Penn State students from now until Sunday, March 8, ESPN host Rece David announced on Twitter Tuesday night.

Hey @NittanyvillePSU, @ReceDavis & the rest of us are wishing you peace and tacos during this difficult time. Please accept our condolences of free delivery w/ @Grubhub on Penn State Campus through Sunday.https://t.co/36v184QnUi https://t.co/0tIuuxQ2ib — Taco Bell (@tacobell) March 4, 2020

“I’ve heard of the disheartening thing that has occurred on the Penn State campus: the closing of the Taco Bell,” he said. “I know Taco Bell is gone and that’s disappointing, but because we’re with the Live Más Student Section of the Year and you won the award, we felt the need to do something not just nice, but spectacular for you.”

Davis said the offer was only available in the area and to Penn State students, but there wasn’t any information available on how that’d be enforce. On the Grubhub app, the free delivery is included among the various perks you can redeem.

With the College Ave. location now closed, orders will ship from the Rolling Ridge Drive and Benner Pike ones.

Penn State’s Nittanyville claimed first place in this year’s Live Más Student Section of the Year contest after winning the weekly award twice during the football season (including once on the road) and laying claim to the top spot in the weekly rankings down the stretch.

“I know the Taco Bell is gotten, but it’s never forgotten,” Davis said. “Never ask again what the Live Más Student Section of the Year committee will do for you, because we’re proving it by making sure you get your Taco Bell.”

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Penn State Cancels All Spring Break Embedded Course Trips “Please know that the safety of all students, faculty, and staff traveling internationally is Penn State’s highest priority, and the university has made this decision with the health and well-being of the Penn State community in mind.”