PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

Separate UPUA President, Vice President Zoom Debates Scheduled

Ryan Parsons | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
3/24/20 4:03 am

The two tickets seeking to lead the University Park Undergraduate Association’s 15th Assembly will participate in two debates leading up to Election Day, which is scheduled for April 15.

Vice President candidates Kyle Larson and Lexy Pathickal will debate on March 26, while their respective running mates and candidates for President Erin Boas and Zach McKay will do so on April 9.

Both debates will go from 6-8 p.m. and be conducted via Zoom by elections commissioners Alexa Ferchaw and Jacob Lemler. However, you won’t be able to watch the debates live. Recordings of the debates will be made available to students afterward. Since you won’t be able to ask questions live, you can submit any you have here.

Typically, candidates participate in an Executive Debate that features both candidates on each ticket. However, this year, the debate system has been modified due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has canceled in-person classes for the remainder of the semester. The elections have already been pushed back two weeks as a result. Additionally, a “Meet the Candidates” night that is focused on students seeking representative seats and normally held was canceled.

The novelty of this year’s situation and the Election Commission’s decision-making in planning the debates drew a bit of controversy as outgoing representative Tyler Akers challenged its compliance with Elections Code on Twitter, namely by splitting the debates into two separate events and notifying students of the rescheduled dates four days before the first one. For reference, according to §3.9.1 of the Elections Code, there must be at least one debate and its date is supposed to be set before the start of the cycle — which it had been before the new date needed to be made due to the coronavirus.

The Elections Commission cited the inconvenience of the university’s virtual learning period, a technicality requiring at least one debate (rather than only one debate), and the opportunity for students to watch the debate on their own time after the fact as reason for its decisions. Why there are now two debates, when only one was scheduled even before classes were called off due to the coronavirus, was not addressed.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

Overheard On Zoom Lectures

“Please keep your mics muted so that if you rip a big, fat wet one, no one has to know.”

Alumni Shout Out Class Of 2020 For Shortened Semester

Centre County’s First Case Of Coronavirus Reported

Overheard On Zoom Lectures

“Please keep your mics muted so that if you rip a big, fat wet one, no one has to know.”

Lion’s Pantry To Extend Hours During Remote Learning Period

The Lion’s Pantry, Penn State’s student food bank, will extend its hours for the remainder of the semester, the organization announced Monday.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend