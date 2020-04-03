Champs To Host Virtual Happy Hour

Not even social distancing can deter the #ChampsHive.

Champs Downtown will host a virtual happy hour via Zoom on Friday night, the bar announced on Instagram.

Starting at 9 p.m. EST, DJ Rictor, who typically plays on Thursdays, will perform a 60-minute show complete with lights, sounds, and carbon dioxide. Throughout the performance, which is being billed as The Social Distancing Hour, Champs staff will offer Venmo and Champs swag giveaways as well see who has the cutest dog or funniest Zoom background (O/U on JoBros pictures?).

“Mix up your own Dirty Sprite, crack open a cold beer, get your friends to join the call and we’ll see you on Zoom Friday night!” the post said.

Champs has been closed since March 17 due to statewide restrictions on restaurants and bars on account of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to participating in the happy hour, you can support Champs’ staff monetarily by buying one of the bar’s iconic t-shirts. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the staff.

You can join the Zoom happy hour homemade Dirty Sprite in hand here.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci is Onward State's managing editor

