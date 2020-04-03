PSU news by
Downtown

Champs To Host Virtual Happy Hour

By Anthony Colucci
4/3/20 4:13 am

Not even social distancing can deter the #ChampsHive.

Champs Downtown will host a virtual happy hour via Zoom on Friday night, the bar announced on Instagram.

Starting at 9 p.m. EST, DJ Rictor, who typically plays on Thursdays, will perform a 60-minute show complete with lights, sounds, and carbon dioxide. Throughout the performance, which is being billed as The Social Distancing Hour, Champs staff will offer Venmo and Champs swag giveaways as well see who has the cutest dog or funniest Zoom background (O/U on JoBros pictures?). 

The Social Distancing Hour: Making Fridays Fun Again. • • Join us on a “virtual happy hour” Friday night at 9pm eastern, where @iamdjrictor will be spinning for 60 minutes live @champspennstate with a full light, sound, and CO2 show to keep you virtually entertained at home and connected with your friends and other classmates that you miss being at the bar with. We’ll be doing Venmo giveaways, Champs swag giveaways, and see who has the funniest Zoom background or the cutest dog. So mix up your own Dirty Sprite, crack open a cold beer, get your friends to join the call and we’ll see you on Zoom Friday night! (Link to join the Zoom call is in our bio or on the LineLeap app) #StayAtHome #VirtualHappyHour #SocialDistance #ZoomUniversity

“Mix up your own Dirty Sprite, crack open a cold beer, get your friends to join the call and we’ll see you on Zoom Friday night!” the post said.

Champs has been closed since March 17 due to statewide restrictions on restaurants and bars on account of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to participating in the happy hour, you can support Champs’ staff monetarily by buying one of the bar’s iconic t-shirts. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the staff.

You can join the Zoom happy hour homemade Dirty Sprite in hand here.

