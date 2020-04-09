Yallah Taco To Take Over Former Taco Bell Location On College Ave.

Yallah Taco will open an expanded location at the former spot of Taco Bell on East College Ave., according to a banner hanging outside the location.

Hitham Hiyajneh, the current owner of Yallah Taco, confirmed that his business is set to begin operating out of the location on East College Ave. Hiyajneh is unsure when exactly things will be up and running at Yallah’s new spot, but he hopes to have it open later this year.

“We’d like to open by August 1 or July 1, but with the coronavirus, we have no idea,” Hiyajneh, who also owns Yallah Burrito on East Calder Way, said.

According to Hiyajneh, the new location will allow Yallah to expand its service in a number of different ways. In addition to its signature tacos and burritos, Yallah will begin serving breakfast and lunch once it opens up shop on College Ave., and the restaurant will be open until 3 a.m. The popular spot will also begin serving “platters and more authentic Mexican food,” according to Hiyajneh.

Yallah currently operates out of a small spot at the McAllister Alley in downtown State College. Hiyajneh said that the existing spot will remain open after the East College Ave. location opens its doors.

“College Ave. gives us a whole different exposure,” he added. “The space over there is way better in the sense that there’s more room and we can make a lot more food.”

Taco Bell closed its East College Ave. location on February 26 of this year, and the decision left a void in the fabric of State College’s drunk food scene. Students mourned the loss of Taco Bell on Twitter immediately after the news broke, and they also hosted a literal vigil that got national attention. The vigil sparked the creation of an entire Twitter moment, and it even got a shout-out on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

