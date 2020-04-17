Three-Star Cornerback Jeffrey Davis Jr. Commits To Penn State

James Franklin has added a fourth defensive back to his recruiting class of 2021.

Three-star cornerback Jeffrey Davis Jr. committed to Franklin’s program on Friday afternoon. The West Hartford, Connecticut native announced his decision on Twitter.

“I would like to thank Coach Franklin and the rest of the coaching staff for believing in me and gifting me with this once in a lifetime opportunity,” Davis wrote in his note.

Davis is ranked as the second-best overall player from his home state and the 39th-best cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports. The talented defender has garnered national attention, as he narrowed down a list of his top eight offers earlier this week. Tennessee, Wake Forest, and Boston College were among the list, as well as Big Ten foes Michigan and Rutgers.

While he’s considered a defensive back on his recruiting profile, Davis has also spent time playing wide receiver at Kingswood-Oxford School. Wherever he plays, the 6’0″, 170-pound prospect is another athletic addition to an already talented recruiting class for the Nittany Lions. He’s also the fifth player from Connecticut to commit to Penn State since 2018.

Secondary coaches Terry Smith and Tim Banks have had a successful couple of weeks on the recruiting trail, as the Nittany Lions now have plenty of coverage talent in their 2021 recruiting class.

Last week, Penn State earned commitments from four-star safety Jaylen Reed, four-star cornerback Kalen King, and four-star athlete Zakee Wheatley. While Wheatley is considered an athlete, he spent time at wide receiver and defensive back during his junior season of high school football.

The Nittany Lions’ newest addition had an impressive junior campaign at Kingswood-Oxford School. Check out Davis’ highlights on both sides of the ball from that season here.

