Penn State Football Releases Spring 2020 Depth Chart

There’s no Blue-White Game to watch, but Penn State football fans still got to wake up and see the team’s first spring depth chart on Saturday morning.

There aren’t a whole lot of major changes to note, as many expected starters were listed in their anticipated roles. The fact that the Nittany Lions also didn’t have a spring ball to work with due to the coronavirus pandemic may have impacted how many players could actually make early impressions on the coaching staff.

Despite that, there were still a few new starters on this spring’s edition of the depth chart. Ellis Brooks found his name at the top of the list of the middle linebacker position, while Brandon Smith was named a starting outside linebacker. Star junior Micah Parsons was listed as the other starting outside linebacker.

One of the biggest question marks for the Nittany Lions entering their 2020 campaign is the wide receiver corps, as they lost star KJ Hamler to the NFL draft and former five-star recruit Justin Shorter to the transfer portal. As expected, Jahan Dotson and Daniel George were listed as starters, while TJ Jones took over the third starting spot.

Dotson was also named the starting punt returner, while cornerback Marquis Wilson was slated behind him.

As for who will return kickoffs, it seems that Parsons finally got his wish (for the time being), as the star linebacker was listed as the starting kickoff returner on the depth chart. The Harrisburg native has been in James Franklin’s ear about adding value on offense and special teams since he arrived in Happy Valley, and he mentioned his desire to do so with the media last fall.

“I’m just going to keep getting better with Ja’Juan [Seider], how to fit in the scheme, and one day, if something happens, get in the game and get my kick returns. Live the dream,” Parsons said.

Journey Brown, Devyn Ford, and Caziah Holmes were listed behind Parsons as kick returners.

In terms of other changes on special teams, it seems that Jordan Stout will be a very busy man next fall. The Virginia native was listed as the Nittany Lions’ starting punter, field goal kicker, kickoff specialist, and holder. It remains to be seen how Stout will hold the ball and handle field goal kicking duties at the same time, but considering how impressive he was on special teams last year, don’t be surprised if he gets it done.

There were no surprises as to who the starters are on Penn State’s offensive line. On the other side of the ball, Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh were listed as starting defensive ends, while Antonio Shelton and PJ Mustipher are slated to start at tackle.

You can check out Penn State’s full spring depth chart below:

