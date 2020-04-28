Family Clothesline Selling Shirts To Benefit Student Care & Advocacy Emergency Fund

The Family Clothesline is currently selling a custom Penn State t-shirt to benefit the university’s students.

“We Are Penn State” is printed on the front of the navy-blue shirt while “Love, Kindness, Hope, Pride, Support, Strength, Motivation, Community, Friendship, Learning, Perseverance” appears in a small font between the larger type. The design also features Penn State’s iconic Nittany Lion logo.

Each shirt, available in any size between small and XXXL, costs $15. Five dollars from each t-shirt sold will benefit Penn State’s Student Care & Advocacy Emergency Fund.

Currently, shirts are available only for pre-order. Once your order is placed, you should see it arrive on your doorstep in one to two weeks.

The Student Care & Advocacy Emergency Fund directly benefits at-risk students by helping them overcome challenges including medical emergencies, inability to find secure food and housing, and other basic needs. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, any gifts made to the emergency fund will be directly available to students.

You can find more information on Penn State’s Student Care & Advocacy Emergency Fund here.

Riley Davies Riley is a sophomore studying Public Relations from Orange County, CA. You understandably may be questioning why she is at Penn State and to be quite frank, so is she. She loves dogs, Creamery lemonade, and going to Trader Joe's. You can reach her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rileyydavies for retweets of dogs.

