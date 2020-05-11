Penn State Football’s Hunter Kelly To Transfer To University Of North Carolina At Charlotte

Hunter Kelly is leaving Happy Valley to join the Charlotte 49ers as a graduate transfer.

The former Penn State offensive lineman announced on Monday that he will transfer to University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a video on his Twitter account.

Kelly entered the NCAA transfer portal back in mid-January and has now come to a decision on where he will use his final year of eligibility. His decision comes just two days after he graduated from Penn State.

The Langhorne, Pennsylvania native walked ran on to James Franklin’s squad and redshirted his first season back in 2016. He received a full scholarship prior to the start of the 2019 season when Franklin surprised him during a spring practice. He didn’t play in 2017 or 2018, but made an appearance in the opening game of the 2019 season against Idaho.

Despite not playing in 2018 or 2019, the offensive lineman received academic All-Big Ten honors during both seasons, as well as earning Dean’s List accolades in the fall of 2017.

Kelly’s departure will take a depth piece away from Phil Trautwein’s offensive line and will now open up more opportunity for other offensive linemen on the roster.

Kelly becomes the fourth Penn State football player to officially transfer this offseason — the others being Justin Shorter to Florida, Daniel Joseph to NC State, and Mac Hippenhammer to Miami (Ohio).

