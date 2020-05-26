Why Quavo Should Study At Penn State

Quavo, a hip-hop superstar and member of rap three-piece, Migos, is now officially a high school graduate. The rapper announced Friday on Instagram that he’s a member of the Class of 2020, and, most importantly, is looking for a college.

Officially receiving a high school diploma is a big accomplishment for the former drop-out, but Quavo has bigger goals. In a separate post, he said he wants to follow in Lil Wayne’s footsteps and receive a college diploma, too. Now that Quavo is officially in the market for a university to attend, what better place to get a degree than Penn State?

With that in mind, here are a few of the many reasons Quavo should come to Happy Valley to earn his degree.

The LawnBoyz Chain

Everyone knows the Migos love jewelry. In fact, they even made a song called “Too Much Jewelry,” where Quavo himself said, “Never too much jewelry (jewel).” What better addition to Quavo’s bling collection than Penn State football’s iconic LawnBoyz chain?

In fact, the rapper was actually a record-setting starting quarterback in high school. There’s little doubt in my mind he’d make a great addition to the Nittany Lions’ running back corps and rock that ‘fit.

The JoBros Connection

The Jonas brothers love Happy Valley, which means Quavo almost certainly would, too. Being a part of Penn State’s growing list of honorary fans, which most recently includes Gordon Ramsay, is a big deal. Quavo and Migos actually opened for Nick Jonas in Atlanta as a part of his Future Now tour with Demi Lovato. Could that have been the start of something special?

Perhaps the two hitmakers can reunite in Happy Valley for a performance at Champs when Quavo enrolls as a student. After all, the bar loves a good live performance once in a while.

Easy Access To Big-Name Venues

Although neither Quavo nor Migos have performed at the Bryce Jordan Center, as a student, the former would have a world-class, stadium-sized music venue within walking distance at all times. Random Friday night show? Sure, sell out the BJC and get the place rockin’. Easy money.

Venues in town like Champs Downtown or the State Theatre would clear their schedule in a heartbeat for a Quavo show, allowing the rapper to party and basically get paid any day of the week.

Great Academics-To-Fun Balance

Penn Staters love to hit the books, but everyone knows you need to party as well. Well, Quavo, this environment should be a perfect fit for you. Not only did the emcee say “Wanna party all night” on the Migos’ song “Came To the Party,” but he also said, “Cause I work hard for mine, yeah (work hard, work hard, work)” on “Work Hard.”

The duality of man and the duality of college. A perfect fit. If you don’t believe us about Penn State being elite in both fun and academics, refer to this random chart from the early 2010s made by an unknown source. Looks scientific enough for me.

Basketball & Spice Adams

Quavo played on the same team as Penn State letterman Anthony “Spice” Adams during this year’s NBA celebrity all-star game, so they’re basically best friends already.

Quavo also dropped 27 points in a dominant performance during the matchup. Why not use those four years of collegiate eligibility in Happy Valley? Penn State men’s basketball is “on the uprise“ and the rapper and soon-to-be hoops star would be in a great place to help build the program.

Football

This one’s a no-brainer. There’s no better environment in sports than a Penn State football game, especially a White Out at Beaver Stadium. Since Quavo never got to experience what it’s like being in a student section, why not join the best one in the country?

Rap Battles With The Willard Preacher

We already know the Willard Preacher is a closeted hip-hop fan with strong personal views, which would make him the perfect contestant for a rap battle against Quavo. The two could engage in an intellectual and thoughtful discussion while laying down bars at the same time.

All in all, Penn State’s charm, academics, and passionate student body make it a great landing place for any person seeking higher education, including Quavo. So Quavo, if you’re reading this, know that you’d be welcomed with open arms into our family of 700,000 alumni and nearly 80,000 current students. We’ll see you around campus!

