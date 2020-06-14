Report: Michael Johnson Jr. Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Penn State football quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, as first reported by 247Sports.

JUST IN: Penn State quarterback Michael Johnson enters NCAA Transfer Portal: https://t.co/lblmNTedof pic.twitter.com/NaMT2Ng6RF — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 14, 2020

Johnson was expected to battle fellow sophomore Ta’Quan Roberson for Penn State’s third-string quarterback spot entering the 2020 season. As of the release of the Nittany Lions’ spring depth chart, though, Roberson was listed as the third quarterback while Johnson was slotted at fourth.

The 6″2″, 200-pound quarterback was a four-star recruit coming out of Oregon and ranked as the 15th-best dual-threat quarterback in the nation. He committed to the Nittany Lions in August 2018, as he racked up a total of 29 scholarship offers from schools around the nation.

Johnson didn’t play a snap during his redshirt season of 2019 while Sean Clifford and Will Levis were established as the leaders of the quarterback room. Roberson, on the other hand, had a pass attempt and rush in Penn State’s 2019 regular season finale against Rutgers.

The Nittany Lions’ quarterback room is only going to get more crowded in the coming years. Former three-star recruit Micah Bowens is headed to Happy Valley this fall, while four-star signal-caller Christian Veilleux committed to Penn State in April.

Johnson has yet to confirm himself that he’s entered the portal. We’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.

About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism and is an associate editor for Onward State. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

