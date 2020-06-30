University Drive Burger King Closes
The Burger King located at 521 University Drive has permanently closed, according to a note posted in its window.
“We cannot thank you enough for your years of patronage and we are looking forward to seeing you at the East College Ave. location,” the note reads.
Burger King also announced team members and management from its now-closed University Drive location will move to its other State College franchise, located at 2501 E. College Ave. That location opened in late 2017.
Burger King’s exterior signage has already been removed. Employees also changed the sign out front to let customers know the franchise had closed and patrons should visit its other location in town.
The fast-food chain’s corporate office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its closure.
Burger King is now the latest business in State College to close over the past few months. Others, including Sadie’s Waffles, Brothers Pizza, and Frutta Bowls have announced closures. Meanwhile, the Rita’s Italian Ice on Beaver Ave. announced it will move to North Atherton Street next spring.
