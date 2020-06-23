State College Rita’s Italian Ice Moving To North Atherton Spring 2021
The Rita’s Italian Ice in downtown State College appears to be moving to North Atherton next spring, according to a sign recently posted in its window.
“We are moving to North Atherton Street (next to Champs) from next season (March 2021),” the sign reads.
At this time, it’s unclear where exactly Rita’s is moving to on North Atherton or if its Beaver Ave. location will continue operating. Neither State College’s Rita’s nor its corporate office immediately responded to a request for comment on the move.
For years, Rita’s has operated out of 119 E. Beaver Avenue in State College. It recently reopened after the state loosened business restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic and looks like it’ll continue operating before moving once the season ends.
Rita’s is the latest State College business to shake things up. Earlier this month, Frutta Bowls appeared to have closed its doors, while Brothers Pizza and Sadie’s Waffles permanently closed earlier this spring.
We’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.
