State College Rita’s Italian Ice Moving To North Atherton Spring 2021

The Rita’s Italian Ice in downtown State College appears to be moving to North Atherton next spring, according to a sign recently posted in its window.

“We are moving to North Atherton Street (next to Champs) from next season (March 2021),” the sign reads.

Elissa Hill | Onward State

At this time, it’s unclear where exactly Rita’s is moving to on North Atherton or if its Beaver Ave. location will continue operating. Neither State College’s Rita’s nor its corporate office immediately responded to a request for comment on the move.

For years, Rita’s has operated out of 119 E. Beaver Avenue in State College. It recently reopened after the state loosened business restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic and looks like it’ll continue operating before moving once the season ends.

Rita’s is the latest State College business to shake things up. Earlier this month, Frutta Bowls appeared to have closed its doors, while Brothers Pizza and Sadie’s Waffles permanently closed earlier this spring.

We’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a junior majoring in journalism and is Onward State's managing editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]