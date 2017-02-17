You are at:»»THON Implements Metal Detectors At Bryce Jordan Center Entrances

THON Implements Metal Detectors At Bryce Jordan Center Entrances

As if getting into the Bryce Jordan Center during THON weekend wasn’t hard enough, THON confirmed today that those entering will now be required to pass through metal detectors.

“The BJC had access to the metal detectors, so they just suggested we use them for our event,” THON Public Relations Director Sam Sherlock said at the pre-THON press conference. “Of course it’s just a way to increase security for our event, so we are implementing them this year.”

Unlike the metal detecting wands fans encountered at Beaver Stadium for home football games this year, those entering THON will be required to go through walk-through metal detectors. However, you can request to be wanded instead. Spectators will also need to take everything out of their pockets airport-style and place it in a bowl to the side of the metal detector.

THON has historically had issues with its PASS system and students waiting in entrance lines outside the Bryce Jordan Center, so any delay to this process could be problematic on a colder THON weekend. At spectator entrances at Gates A and B, the metal detectors are located outside the building.

“The Rules & Regulations Committee has really worked through that process,” Sherlock said, “so we’re not expecting there to be too much change in entering the building.”

Photo By: Elissa Hill
Elissa Hill

Elissa is a sophomore public relations major and an editor for Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

