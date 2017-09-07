You are at:»»»James Franklin Won’t Say ‘White Out’ But Encourages Post-Labor Day Fashion Statements

James Franklin Won’t Say ‘White Out’ But Encourages Post-Labor Day Fashion Statements

0
By on Football

James Franklin won’t say “White Out” this week, but he’s taken to Twitter to voice his apparent support for a White Out against Pitt.

It all started with Nittanyville, the student group that organizes students camping outside Beaver Stadium’s Gate A leading up to each home football game. After Penn State shut out Akron in a 52-0 season opener, the group started tweeting about a student section White Out with #WearWhite.

The group later clarified it was hoping for a full stadium White Out, not just the student section.

Nittanyville Vice President Cory Lestochi told The Daily Collegian the group can’t say “White Out” because it’s copyrighted by the university for the Michigan game this year.

The official Penn State football Twitter account soon followed suit, ~super discreetly~ tweeting photos of a White Out in the student section without actually using the phrase.

We all know James Franklin can’t resist a good White Out.

But he won’t (or maybe can’t) use the phrase, though he seems very into fashion statements lately.

The Nittany Lions kick off against the Pitt Panthers at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Beaver Stadium. Will you be wearing white?

Photo By: Alex Bauer
Share.

About Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.