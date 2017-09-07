James Franklin Won’t Say ‘White Out’ But Encourages Post-Labor Day Fashion Statements

James Franklin won’t say “White Out” this week, but he’s taken to Twitter to voice his apparent support for a White Out against Pitt.

It all started with Nittanyville, the student group that organizes students camping outside Beaver Stadium’s Gate A leading up to each home football game. After Penn State shut out Akron in a 52-0 season opener, the group started tweeting about a student section White Out with #WearWhite.

The group later clarified it was hoping for a full stadium White Out, not just the student section.

If you haven't heard, we, as in all Penn State fans, are wearing white this weekend. That is all. #BeatPitt #WearWhite — Nittanyville (@NittanyvillePSU) September 6, 2017

Nittanyville Vice President Cory Lestochi told The Daily Collegian the group can’t say “White Out” because it’s copyrighted by the university for the Michigan game this year.

The official Penn State football Twitter account soon followed suit, ~super discreetly~ tweeting photos of a White Out in the student section without actually using the phrase.

Beaver Stadium is home to college football's BEST student section.

Let's show them why on this Saturday & every Saturday.#WeAre #107kStrong pic.twitter.com/qHuJXBMFO0 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 5, 2017

We all know James Franklin can’t resist a good White Out.

2017 Happy Valley Fashion Statement: White Pants are not only recommended but strongly encouraged! White looks great on ALL body types! https://t.co/q8Jr37w902 — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) September 5, 2017

But he won’t (or maybe can’t) use the phrase, though he seems very into fashion statements lately.

The Labor Day white pants deal is so 1990, we have evolved! Fashion statements & style have always originated in Happy Valley! Sorry LA/NY — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) September 5, 2017

White Jorts yes, feel very strong about them on saturdays! — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) September 5, 2017

The Nittany Lions kick off against the Pitt Panthers at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Beaver Stadium. Will you be wearing white?