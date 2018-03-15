[Live Blog] 2018 NCAA Wrestling Championships- Session Three

Hello, wrestling fans! The greatest weekend of the year is upon us Follow our live blog, @OnwardStSports, and @OnwardState all weekend for full coverage of the three-day wrestling extravaganza.

Session Three

1:57 p.m. Nevills gets called for another locked hands call and is reversed. He manages to escape before dropping 4-2 loss– another tough loss for the Nittany Lions.

1:54 p.m. Locked hands call against Nevills evens the score 1-1.

1:54 p.m. Nevills takes his 1-0 lead into the third period.

1:53 p.m. What a scramble by Nevills to avoid the takedown!

1:51 p.m. Nevills quickly escapes to start the second period.

1:50 p.m. Nick Nevills and Oregon State’s Amar Dhesi are scoreless after the first period.

1:39 p.m. Rasheed escapes but is taken down by Machiavello to end the bout. Rasheed drops a tough 5-4 decision, and Penn State is unable to capitalize on Moore’s loss.

1:38 p.m. Machiavello reverses Rasheed midway through the third period to tie it up. This is what you get from No. 4-versus-No. 5 match!

1:37 p.m. Rasheed leads 3-1 after two periods.

1:36 p.m. Rasheed quickly escapes to go up 3-1.

1:34 p.m. Rasheed leads Machiavell0 2-1 in the first period. He already has more than a minute of riding time.

1:33 p.m. No. 1 Kollin Moore of Ohio State is stunned and pinned in the first period! A huge boost for the Nittany Lions!

1:29 p.m. Mat four is No. 5 Shakur Rasheed and No. 4 Michael Macchiavello!

1:17 p.m. Nickal gets his hand raised and will wrestle in the semis tonight after a 13-7 decision win over Dean!

1:16 p.m. Dean makes things interesting with a takedown, but Nickal quickly escapes.

1:15 p.m. Nickal escapes to extend his lead to 9-5.

1:14 p.m. Dean escapes but goes right back down. Nickal is putting on a takedown clinic with four through two periods. He leads Dean 8-5, has two minutes and 32 seconds of riding time, and will start the third period on bottom.

1:13 p.m. Another takedown by Nickal after a Dean escape puts him back in front, 6-4.

1:11 p.m. Cornell’s challenge erases the back points and cuts Nickal’s lead to 4-3. Nickal was flagged with an illegal hold.

1:09 p.m. Nickal had two near-fall points before Dean’s escape.

1:08 p.m. Nickal leads Dean 4-1 after the first period.

1:07 p.m. Dean escapes, but like a good neighbor, Nickal is there with a takedown to extend his lead to 4-1.

1:06 p.m. Nickal leads Dean midway through the first period.

1:01 p.m. Mat three will feature No. 1 Bo Nickal and No. 9 Max Dean of Cornell. Have to imagine Dean is seeking retribution for his older brother Gabe, a two-time national champion whose senior season was derailed by Nickal in the finals last year.

12:58 p.m. Hall advances to the semis with a 6-2 win!

12:56 p.m. Hall takes a 5-1 lead over Taylor Lujan into the third period.

12:53 p.m. Hall scores a takedown and two near-fall points in the first period to go up 4-1 after three minutes.

12:46 p.m. Penn State sits in second place with 51.5 points, behind the Buckeyes’ 66.

12:44 p.m. CENZO GRINDS IT OUT! Takedown wins it in the second sudden victory period.

12:43 p.m. White escapes, and we head to another sudden victory period.

12:42 p.m. Joseph escapes and will be on top for the next period.

12:40 p.m. Sudden victory ends without either wrestler scoring. Joseph down to start next period.

12:40 p.m. Joseph just misses a takedown to end it. Penn State challenges, but call stands

12:39 p.m. Joseph and White go to sudden victory tied 1-1 after regulation.

12:36 p.m. We head to the third with Joseph still leading White 1-0.

12:35 p.m. Joseph escapes to start the second period.

12:34 p.m. Joseph and White are scoreless after a period of action.

12:26 p.m. Switch over to mat five for Vincenzo Joseph’s tilt with No. 11 Isaiah White of Nebraska.

12:25 p.m. Nolf takes out Kemerer and will wrestle for his third consecutive trip to the national finals.

12:23 p.m. A huge takedown by Nolf makes it 5-2 in the third period!

12:21 p.m. Nolf escaped to start the period and now takes a 3-1 lead into the third period.

12:19 p.m. Nolf leads 2-1 after a period.

12:17 p.m. Nolf with an early takedown but Kemerer escapes.

12:15 p.m. What many thought would be the finals matchup is a quarterfinals pairing. Jason Nolf versus No. 6 Michael Kemerer of Iowa on mat three!

12:09 p.m. Ohio State’s Hayes can’t get an escape in overtime and No. 4 Troy Heilmann of North Carolina advances to face Retherford in the semifinals Friday night.

12:03 p.m. “We’re behind right now, but the best thing you can do is keep smiling,” Retherford said after his win.

Penn State has wrestlers with quarterfinals coming up in each of the six remaining weight classes, but Ohio State has been rolling this morning with semifinalists in each of the first three weight classes so far. 149-pounder Ke-Shawn Hayes is battling at the moment to make that four-for-four.

12:01 p.m. The Zain Train rolls into another NCAA semifinal with a tech fall win over Oklahoma State’s Boo Lewallen.

11:59 a.m. Nick Lee had no issues on mat one — defeating Mason Smith 5-0 in the 141-lb. consolation second round for the first Penn State win this session.

11:58 a.m. Retherford had two near falls, but Lewallen scored a reversal to end the first period with the Nittany Lion leading 10-2.

11:52 a.m. Nick Lee got a takedown within the first few seconds and rode it out for 2:50 to end the first period 2-0. Retherford will be up on ESPNU next.

11:47 a.m. 149-lb. favorite Zain Retherford gets Penn State’s quarterfinal action started on mat three against Oklahoma State’s Boo Lewallen (watch it live here) Nick Lee will enter a 141-lb. consolation round match up next on mat one against against No. 10 Mason Smith of Central Michigan (watch it live here).

11:42 a.m. Officials ruled that the throw was in-bounds and Northern Colorado’s Rico Montoya takes out Corey Keener in the 133-lb. consolations.

11:41 a.m. Keener appeared to be in control, but Montoya pinned the Nittany Lion late in the second period. Cael Sanderson is challenging.

11:39 a.m. Keener leads 2-1 with a 1:27 in riding time after the first period.

11:36 a.m. Keener struck quickly with a takedown to go up 2-0 in the first 30 seconds.

11:27 a.m. Appears that Corey Keener will be the first to take the mat for Penn State. His 133-lb. consolation bout against Northern Colorado’s Rico Montoya will be next on mat two and can be seen here.

10:55 a.m. We’re back for the quarterfinals. Seven Nittany Lions will wrestle for a spot in the last four, while another two will continue their road in the wrestle backs.

Session Two

9:30 p.m. Lee’s win caps off an impressive 9-0 showing by the Nittany Lions in session two. Penn State ends day one in second place, trailing Ohio State, 36.0-28.5. We’ll see you tomorrow morning!

9:29 p.m. Lee beats Albert 7-3 to stay alive in the consolation bracket!

9:27 p.m. Lee escapes in the third period to extend his lead to 5-3.

9:26 p.m. Lee and Alber head to the third period with Lee still leading 4-3.

9:24 p.m. Alber ties Lee with an escape, but Lee goes back in front with a takedown.

9:23 p.m. Lee starts the second period on top, leading 2-1.

9:22 p.m. Lee needs Alber 2-1 midway through the first period.

9:18 p.m. Thursday night action will wrap up shortly on mat seven between Nick Lee and Josh Alber of Northern Iowa. The eight versus the nine seed in the first wrestle back is not something you see every year.

9:16 p.m. Keener will hang on for the 9-7 win over Sykora to extend the Nittany Lions’ nice run in session two.

9:14 p.m. Keener still leads 9-5 after two periods.

9:13 p.m. Nevills’ win moved Penn State up to second place with 27.5 points ahead of Iowa’s 27.0 and behind Ohio State’s 36.0 points.

9:12 p.m. A wild first period ends with Keener scoring four near-fall points to go up 9-5.

9:11 p.m. Keener and Sykora are tied 3-3 late in the first period.

9:09 p.m. Now that the championship bracket action has wrapped up, Corey Keener is on mat six against North Dakota State’s Cam Sykora.

9:07 p.m. What a win for Nick Nevills! He hangs on for a huge 5-4 win in overtime to stay alive in the championship bracket. Nevills trailed 4-3 during overtime but used an escape and rideout to grind out the hardly fought win.

9:06 p.m. Nevills escapes, but Boykin takes him down for the 4-3 lead.

9:06 p.m. Still tied after the second sudden victory

9:05 p.m. Another round of sudden victory.

9:04 p.m. Nevills escapes to tie the score 2-2.

9:03 p.m. First sudden victory period ends without either wrestler scoring. Boykin escapes to begin overtime. He leads 2-2 heading into second overtime period.

9:02 p.m. Nevills and Boykin end regulation tied 1-1 and head to sudden victory.

9:00 p.m. Nevills escapes to begin the third period and tie the score 1-1.

8:58 p.m. Nevills trails Boykin 1-0 early in the second period after an escape.

8:54 p.m. Nick Nevills has taken the mat to close out the round for Penn State. He faces NC State’s Michael Boykin.

8:41 p.m. Rasheed picks up the 14-3 major decision over Chaid to advance.

8:39 p.m. Chaid finally gets on the board as the second period comes to a close. He trails Rasheed 9-1.

8:34 p.m. Shakur Rasheed is on mat one and leading UNC’s Daniel Chaid 6-0 in the first period.

8:30 p.m. Hall scores four near fall points to end the third period, and beat Lydy via technical fall 21-6.

8:29 p.m. Hall has run his lead up to 9-1.

8:27 p.m. Nickal advances to the quarters with a 10-4 win.

8:25 p.m. Hall opens up a nice 6-0 lead over Lydy to begin the bout.

8:24 p.m. Nickal takes a 6-3 lead.

8:21 p.m. Nickal leads Central Michigan’s Jordan Ellingwood 4-1.

8:20 p.m. It’s Bo Nickal time on mat seven!

8:15 p.m. Mark Hall and Purdue’s Dylan Lydy are coming up on mat four.

8:13 p.m. Joseph tops Ashworth 3-1. Nittany Lions need some more bonus points in their last few bouts this round.

8:11 p.m. Joseph leads Ashworth 3-1 early in the third period.

8:10 p.m. Nolf holds on for the 6-1 win against Crone to advance to the quarterfinals!

8:08 p.m. Second period ends with Nolf leading Crone 5-1. On mat one, Vincenzo Joseph leads Brandon Ashworth of Wyoming 2-0 after one period.

8:07 p.m. Nolf registers another takedown to make it 5-1.

8:02 p.m. Nolf is up on Crone 2-0 early in the first period.

7:55 p.m. Jason Nolf is getting ready to go on mat eight against Wisconsin’s Andrew Crone.

7:48 p.m. Penn State gets up some help from its neighbor Lock Haven. Ronald Perry knocks off second-seeded Brandon Sorensen of Iowa, Retherford’s biggest challenger.

7:46 p.m. RETHERFORD WITH THE PIN! Zain ties David Taylor and Josh Moore with the most falls in program history.

7:45 p.m. Retherford jumps out to an early 4-0 lead off a takedown and two near fall points

7:38 p.m. It’s finally time for Retherford to wrestle at 149 lbs. He and Maryland’s Alfred Bannister are on deck on mat five.

7:15 p.m. We’re back in action. Wrestling resumes at 125 lbs., and Penn State doesn’t have anyone competing in the championship bracket until Zain Retherford at 149 lbs.

Session One

3:35 p.m. Raise your hand if you had Nevills getting Penn State’s first fall of the weekend.

3:35 p.m. And there’s the third period fall! Nevills advances.

3:33 p.m. Nevills takes down Suglio and scores four near fall points to open up his lead to 8-0 in the second period.

3:31 p.m. And there’s a takedown by Nevills to get on the board!

3:29 p.m. Session one concludes for Penn State with Nick Nevills wrestling Stephen Suglio of Kent State.

3:07 p.m. More bonus points for the Nittany Lions! Rasheed majors Root 13-5, Penn State’s sixth straight bonus point win after its miserable start to the session.

3:06 p.m. Rasheed hits his signature cradle and comes away with four near fall points to blow open the bout to 10-4.

3:06 p.m. What a reversal by Rasheed!

3:04 p.m. Root scores a takedown at the buzzer that stands upon official review. Rasheed and Root head to the third period, tied 4-4.

3:01 p.m. First period ends with Rasheed leading 4-1. He started out the bout with a skull cap. It came off midway through. Now, he’s wearing it again to protect his long, curly hair that has inspired fans to nickname him Tarzan.

2:59 p.m. Shakur Rasheed leads The Citadel’s Sawyer Root 2-1 in the first period.

2:44 p.m. Nickal rolls past Mueller and into the second round with a 16-4 major. He had nearly five minutes of riding time. Folks, there were only two minutes in that bout where Nickal wasn’t on top.

2:40 p.m. After escaping, Mueller nearly took down Nickal– that of course turned into a Nickal takedown #JustBoThings.

2:37 p.m. Bo Nickal is running on full cylinders in the first period. He leads South Dakota State’s Martin Mueller 6-0 as the period winds down.

2:34 p.m. A four-point third period finishes off the bout for Hall, who wins by major decision, 11-2.

2:33 p.m. Hall takes a 7-2 lead over Drexel’s Austin Mueller into the third period.

2:18 p.m. Bo Nickal and Mark Hall are coming up on mats two and seven, respectively.

2:11 p.m. Cenzo rolls through the final two periods, outscoring Schleiffer 11-3, to win via 15-4 major. Three straight bonus point wins for the Nittany Lions.

2:06 p.m. Cenzo now leads 4-1 as the first period comes to a close.

2:04 p.m. Joseph leads Schleifer 2-1 in the first period.

1:48 p.m. Vincenzo Joseph and Princeton’s Jon Schleifer are coming up on mat seven.

1:42 p.m. Hopping around on one leg, Nolf records the 22-7 technical fall over Heffernan. He got stronger as the bout went on, which is great news for Penn State.

1:41 p.m. Second period ends with Nolf leading Heffernan 14-5.

1:39 p.m. A nice flurry from Nolf turns a 4-1 lead into a 13-2 deficit. Guess who’s back…

1:38 p.m. Another takedown puts Nolf up 4-1 after a period.

1:37 p.m. Nolf leads 2-1 after taking down Heffernan and letting him up.

1:35 p.m. Nolf is now up, wearing the same long brace from Big Tens.

1:25 p.m. Jason Nolf is getting ready to wrestle on mat eight.

1:22 p.m. Boy, did Penn State need that jolt.

1:21 p.m. Bonus points for the Zain Train! He kicks of his last championship weekend with a 16-1 technical fall.

1:20 p.m. Now, Retherford is going to work. He’s up 11-1 late in third period, looking for a major, after four near fall points.

1:18 p.m. Retherford leads Springer 5-1 with nearly three minutes of riding time after a (relatively) pedestrian first two periods.

1:16 p.m. An escape by Retherford extends his lead to 3-1.

1:16 p.m. First period ends with Retherford leading Springer 2-1.

1:15 p.m. Retherford leads Springer 2-0 in the first period.

1:13 p.m. Get ready, the Zain Train is leaving the station for national championship numero tres.

12:59 p.m. Zain Retherford is coming up on mat seven where he’ll meet Eastern Michigan’s Kyle Springer.

12:52 p.m. Oh, boy. Diehl upsets and pins Lee who had been leading the whole match and had majored Diehl in January. It’s going to be a looooooong weekend, folks.

12:49 p.m. No need to change the livestream. It’s Nick Lee time on mat two. He faces Maryland’s Ryan Diehl.

12:48 p.m. What a turn of events and anything but an ideal start to Penn State’s weekend. Forys reverses and pins Keener in the second period.

12:46 p.m. Forys escapes, but Keener takes him back down to tie it 4-4!

12:46 p.m. Keener trails Forys 3-2 after one period.

12:43 p.m. Forys promptly escapes and takes down Keener.

12:42 p.m. Keener with a takedown and an early 2-0 lead on Forys.

12:38 p.m. Nick Lee will follow Keener on mat two.

12:28 p.m. Penn State’s tournament is about to get underway at 133 lbs. on mat two, where Corey Keener will wrestle Dom Forys of Pitt. (Watch ESPN3)