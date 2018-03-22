SPA Sponsoring Comedian Adam DeVine Performance At Bryce Jordan Center

The Student Programming Association is bringing comedian Adam DeVine to the Bryce Jordan Center for a performance at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 24. University Park students will be able to see the show for free, thanks to SPA.

DeVine is best known for his roles as “Bumper” in Pitch Perfect and “Mike” in Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, opposite Zac Efron. He also stars in his own Comedy Central show Adam DeVine’s House Party, is a co-writer and star of Workaholics, and just finished the Netflix feature, When We First Met.

Adam Ray, who starred opposite Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy in The Heat, will open the show. Ray has appeared on shows including Workaholics, Arrested Development, and Chelsea Lately. He has also written for MTV’s Punk’d and was featured on Adam DeVine’s House Party.

Tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. Friday, March 23 at the Bryce Jordan Center, Eisenhower Auditorium, or the Penn State Downtown Theatre. Tickets are limited to two student tickets per student ID shown in person.

Students will also be able to purchase tickets online on the Account Manager, but a $5 per ticket “convenience fee” would apply. Bottom line: Buy your tickets in person and they’re free. Buy your tickets online and they’re $5.

Tickets will also go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Monday, March 26 at price levels $49.50, $39.50, $35, and $25. They’ll be available at the Bryce Jordan Center, Eisenhower Auditorium, Penn State Downtown Theatre, online from Ticketmaster, or by calling 800-745-3000.