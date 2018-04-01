James Franklin Offers Full Scholarship To Saquon Barkley’s Unborn Child

Penn State football coach James Franklin is getting an early jump on his 2036 recruiting class. The aggressive recruiter made an official scholarship offer on Sunday to the unborn child of Saquon Barkley and Anna Congdon.

This makes the third-trimester fetus the youngest Division I football recruit ever — more than nine years younger than the kid Nevada reportedly recruited last summer.

Franklin pulled the trigger on an official offer before the baby’s gender was even revealed. He addressed his lack of concern about the gender in an impromptu press conference, saying, “It doesn’t matter if the baby ends up being a boy, girl, or anything else. As long as it has Barkley’s DNA, it’ll be able to run the football.”

He also stated the importance of getting ahead of the stiff competition he faces on the recruiting trail.

“When it comes to recruits with this much natural talent and potential, you have to act quickly. I didn’t want guys like Urban Meyer or Jim Harbaugh to get their greedy hands on [the baby].”

Franklin couldn’t help but grin ear to ear as he gushed about the baby’s potential, adding, “When I spoke to Anna, she said that the baby has been kicking a lot. This is a great sign that the baby’s footwork is right where we need it to be heading into spring.”

With Blue-White Weekend coming up around the same time as the birth of his future five-star recruit, Franklin couldn’t contain his excitement for what the end of the month has in store, either.

“We are…completely focused on Late April, Late April, Late April.”