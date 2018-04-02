Changes The University Bulletin Still Needs To Make

The Penn State University Bulletin recently received a facelift, and the results are great. The site is now much more user friendly and has an aesthetically pleasing interface.

That is, besides one glaring weakness: the photo selection for various programs (including majors, minors, and certificates). We saw programs where the photo could be changed to add a much more appropriate image here at Penn State. Here’s our best shot at fixing some of these visuals:

Sports Administration, Certificate

Oh, come on. This photo choice is a slap in the face. Luckily for the folks updating the Bulletin, we know just how to fix this one.

That’s more like it. Don’t taunt us again, University Bulletin!

Architecture, B.S.

At first glance, you may think that this picture perfectly captures the essence of architecture. As someone who has never taken an architecture class and has no credibility commenting on the subject, let me tell you that this picture does no justice to the field. We have some improvements in mind.

The Dorito Church is the only piece of architecture that anyone needs to study. After all, how many buildings make you want to open up a bag of cheddar-y chips?

Art, B.A.

Again, on the surface you might think, “Wow, the staffers who put together this site did a good job capturing the essence of an entire major and load of coursework in just one photo.” Wrong. Sculpting is part of the Art curriculum, and there is only one sculpture that I want to be recreated.

The sword Andúril, nicknamed the “Flame of the West,” was reforged in the famous Lord of the Rings series from the shards of Narsil. Here, Our Joe is being reforged. “The Flame of Central Pennsylvania.”

Geographic Information Science, Certificate

I cannot speak to what Geographic Information Science is, but I do know a great picture of someone looking up at the sky…

Housing, Certificate

Everyone loves a good search for housing in downtown State College that is most likely underwhelming and overpriced! We hope that this certificate is meant to fix some of those problems instead of making them worse. In any case, I guess we should expect more high-rises.

Yeah, that’s more like it.