PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Topics

About

Home » Football

[Photo Story] Trace McSorley’s Penn State Career To Date

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
4/3/18 3:39 am

Trace McSorley has the chance to etch his name as Penn State’s best quarterback of all time, statistically speaking and otherwise, if he stays healthy this fall.

With spring practice underway, let’s take a look back at some of our favorite photos of McSorley from the past few seasons.

After serving as Christian Hackenberg’s backup for two years, McSorley saw his first significant action in the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl when Hackenberg went down with a shoulder injury.

He would never take another snap from under center, as Penn State’s offense transitioned to the run-pass option that offseason upon Joe Moorhead’s arrival.

McSorley took his place in the spotlight when he was tabbed as Penn State’s starter the following August, beating out Tommy Stevens for the job prior to the 2016 season. Behind the scenes, James Franklin and his staff knew they had a winner.

Penn State learned some tough lessons in a road loss to Pitt, but it also showed that Moorhead’s offense could shine with the Ashburn, VA, native running the show. The Nittany Lions would score 33 points or more in 11 of its 14 games in 2016.

Barkley and McSorley celebrating together in the end zone was a common sight on Saturdays.

Once he was comfortable going through his reads, McSorley’s production took off. When Moorhead finally let him use his legs in an overtime win over Minnesota, the constant threat of stopping McSorley or Saquon Barkley made things extremely difficult for opposing defenses.

McSorley struggled to find his receivers against the Buckeyes, completing only 8 of 23 passing attempts, but he didn’t make many mistakes and put his team in a position to pull off one of the biggest upsets in program history that night. He finished with two touchdowns and no turnovers.

McSorley and Barkley combined for four touchdowns in Penn State’s come-from-behind victory at Indiana, part of a nine-game win streak that led the team to Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship.

McSorley was downright spectacular in Penn State’s 38-31 win over Wisconsin, finishing with 384 passing yards and four touchdowns, including the wheel-route dime to Barkley that gave the Nittany Lions their first lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

McSorley and the Nittany Lions fell just short of beating USC in an epic 52-49 Rose Bowl, but the experience certainly helped when they needed to move the chains late against Washington in the Fiesta Bowl the following season.

McSorley entered 2017 as one of college football’s premier talents at the quarterback position, and he more than solidified that billing with another 3,500-plus passing yards and 39 total touchdowns in his second season as the starter.

In his second shot at Pitt, McSorley gouged the Panthers for three touchdowns through the air, while also piling up 65 rushing yards on just eight attempts in a decisive 33-14 win.

McSorley and the Nittany Lions looked sharp in their “Generations of Greatness” throwback uniforms against Indiana.

Mike Gesicki had a little fun leapfrogging his quarterback in Penn State’s 42-13 demolition of Michigan in the annual White Out game at Beaver Stadium.

Despite seeing their College Football Playoff hopes dashed in East Lansing following a more than three-hour weather delay, McSorley and the Nittany Lions finished the season strong, winning their last four games.

McSorley was electric in Penn State’s 35-28 win over Washington in the Fiesta Bowl, tallying 402 yards of total offense and two touchdowns to DaeSean Hamilton.

He’s now thrown a touchdown pass in 28 straight games, which leads all returning FBS quarterbacks.

McSorley was named offensive MVP in Glendale, stretching Penn State’s perfect record in the Fiesta Bowl to 7-0.

With 7,369 passing yards and 77 touchdowns heading into his final season, McSorley is a virtual lock to finish his career as Penn State’s most decorated signal caller. He joins Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins and Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor as the Big Ten’s leading candidates to win the Heisman Trophy.

About the Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links
Movies
Local theaters and new movies
Apartments
Search local apartments
Classifieds
Buy and sell locally
Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles
Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Ethan

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Beats Ohio State 18-10

Madison Carter led the Nittany Lions to victory with five goals Saturday in Columbus, while freshman Rachel Rosen tallied a career-high five points.

Williams, Elliston Talk Women’s Soccer Trip To Nicaragua

Penn State Men’s Hockey Loses To Denver 5-1

Follow on another platform

Barry Levinson Equates Anticipated Penn State Reaction To ‘Paterno’ To Students’ Riots

“How will they respond to [the film] if their emotions are going to play as opposed to some of the other ways to look at it in the cool light of day?”

Onward State Presents: The Best State College Drunk Food Bracket, Round 4

Midnight seems hours away for Cinderella story Bradley’s Cheesesteaks.

Onward Debates: Should Penn State Athletics Adopt Light Blue As An Accent?

This debate is quite heated and pits Tony against Tony.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Tony Carr Declares For 2018 NBA Draft

The sophomore racked up numerous awards, including selections to the All-Big Ten first team and the conference’s all-tournament team, after averaging 19.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game over the course of the season.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend