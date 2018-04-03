[Photo Story] Trace McSorley’s Penn State Career To Date

Trace McSorley has the chance to etch his name as Penn State’s best quarterback of all time, statistically speaking and otherwise, if he stays healthy this fall.

With spring practice underway, let’s take a look back at some of our favorite photos of McSorley from the past few seasons.

After serving as Christian Hackenberg’s backup for two years, McSorley saw his first significant action in the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl when Hackenberg went down with a shoulder injury.

He would never take another snap from under center, as Penn State’s offense transitioned to the run-pass option that offseason upon Joe Moorhead’s arrival.

McSorley took his place in the spotlight when he was tabbed as Penn State’s starter the following August, beating out Tommy Stevens for the job prior to the 2016 season. Behind the scenes, James Franklin and his staff knew they had a winner.

Penn State learned some tough lessons in a road loss to Pitt, but it also showed that Moorhead’s offense could shine with the Ashburn, VA, native running the show. The Nittany Lions would score 33 points or more in 11 of its 14 games in 2016.

Barkley and McSorley celebrating together in the end zone was a common sight on Saturdays.

Once he was comfortable going through his reads, McSorley’s production took off. When Moorhead finally let him use his legs in an overtime win over Minnesota, the constant threat of stopping McSorley or Saquon Barkley made things extremely difficult for opposing defenses.

McSorley struggled to find his receivers against the Buckeyes, completing only 8 of 23 passing attempts, but he didn’t make many mistakes and put his team in a position to pull off one of the biggest upsets in program history that night. He finished with two touchdowns and no turnovers.

McSorley and Barkley combined for four touchdowns in Penn State’s come-from-behind victory at Indiana, part of a nine-game win streak that led the team to Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship.

McSorley was downright spectacular in Penn State’s 38-31 win over Wisconsin, finishing with 384 passing yards and four touchdowns, including the wheel-route dime to Barkley that gave the Nittany Lions their first lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

McSorley and the Nittany Lions fell just short of beating USC in an epic 52-49 Rose Bowl, but the experience certainly helped when they needed to move the chains late against Washington in the Fiesta Bowl the following season.

McSorley entered 2017 as one of college football’s premier talents at the quarterback position, and he more than solidified that billing with another 3,500-plus passing yards and 39 total touchdowns in his second season as the starter.

In his second shot at Pitt, McSorley gouged the Panthers for three touchdowns through the air, while also piling up 65 rushing yards on just eight attempts in a decisive 33-14 win.

McSorley and the Nittany Lions looked sharp in their “Generations of Greatness” throwback uniforms against Indiana.

Mike Gesicki had a little fun leapfrogging his quarterback in Penn State’s 42-13 demolition of Michigan in the annual White Out game at Beaver Stadium.

Despite seeing their College Football Playoff hopes dashed in East Lansing following a more than three-hour weather delay, McSorley and the Nittany Lions finished the season strong, winning their last four games.

McSorley was electric in Penn State’s 35-28 win over Washington in the Fiesta Bowl, tallying 402 yards of total offense and two touchdowns to DaeSean Hamilton.

He’s now thrown a touchdown pass in 28 straight games, which leads all returning FBS quarterbacks.

McSorley was named offensive MVP in Glendale, stretching Penn State’s perfect record in the Fiesta Bowl to 7-0.

With 7,369 passing yards and 77 touchdowns heading into his final season, McSorley is a virtual lock to finish his career as Penn State’s most decorated signal caller. He joins Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins and Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor as the Big Ten’s leading candidates to win the Heisman Trophy.