Fraternity Councils Statewide Support ‘Tim’s Law’ Anti-Hazing Legislation

Geoff Rushton | StateCollege.com
By Elissa Hill
4/5/18 5:26 pm

Interfraternity Council from across Pennsylvania penned a joint letter to state legislators Thursday in support of “Tim’s Law,” anti-hazing legislation introduced two weeks ago by Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman as he stood alongside Tim Piazza’s parents. Seven councils are signed on to the letter, including Penn State’s Interfraternity Council.

“We vehemently condemn hazing; it has absolutely no place in the modern fraternity experience,” the letter reads. “…We are confident strong anti-hazing legislation is one key to eradicating the plague of hazing across colleges today.”

The new Timothy J. Piazza Antihazing Law would create a tiered system for grading hazing offenses, stronger penalties, and new requirements for enforcement and reporting by educational institutions.

“Tougher penalties for hazers will elevate the seriousness of the crime, and the Safe Harbor provision will remove barriers for and protect those who call for help when someone needs medical assistance, which we hope would increase safety and reporting,” the councils wrote.

Penn State President Eric Barron and the university itself have been ardent supporters of stricter hazing laws since Piazza’s death in February 2017. Now-former Student Body President Katie Jordan also released a letter in support of the proposed anti-hazing law upon its introduction, urging students to encourage their local representatives to support the legislation.

You can read the full letter released by the councils below:

Pennsylvania State Legislators,

Recently, Pennsylvania State Senator Jake Corman introduced Senate Bill 1090 to combat hazing in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. As student leaders in large fraternity communities across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, we fully support strengthening laws to punish those who haze or condone hazing. We vehemently condemn hazing; it has absolutely no place in the modern fraternity experience.

Key aspects of this bill could make a real, positive difference in our campus community. Tougher penalties for hazers will elevate the seriousness of the crime, and the Safe Harbor provision will remove barriers for and protect those who call for help when someone needs medical assistance, which we hope would increase safety and reporting.

We are confident strong anti-hazing legislation is one key to eradicating the plague of hazing across colleges today. We urge our Representatives to continue working with student, fraternity and education leaders to help us make our communities safer.

Sincerely,

The Interfraternity Council of Penn State University
The Interfraternity Council of Widener University
The Interfraternity Council of Gettysburg College
The Interfraternity Council of Lehigh University
The Interfraternity Council at Bucknell University
The Interfraternity Council of the West Chester University of PA
The Interfraternity Council of the Carnegie Mellon University

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Barkley Headed To Texas For NFL Draft

He’s the first Nittany Lino to attend the draft since Donovan Smith made the trip in 2015.

