Fraternity Councils Statewide Support ‘Tim’s Law’ Anti-Hazing Legislation

Interfraternity Council from across Pennsylvania penned a joint letter to state legislators Thursday in support of “Tim’s Law,” anti-hazing legislation introduced two weeks ago by Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman as he stood alongside Tim Piazza’s parents. Seven councils are signed on to the letter, including Penn State’s Interfraternity Council.

“We vehemently condemn hazing; it has absolutely no place in the modern fraternity experience,” the letter reads. “…We are confident strong anti-hazing legislation is one key to eradicating the plague of hazing across colleges today.”

The new Timothy J. Piazza Antihazing Law would create a tiered system for grading hazing offenses, stronger penalties, and new requirements for enforcement and reporting by educational institutions.

“Tougher penalties for hazers will elevate the seriousness of the crime, and the Safe Harbor provision will remove barriers for and protect those who call for help when someone needs medical assistance, which we hope would increase safety and reporting,” the councils wrote.

Penn State President Eric Barron and the university itself have been ardent supporters of stricter hazing laws since Piazza’s death in February 2017. Now-former Student Body President Katie Jordan also released a letter in support of the proposed anti-hazing law upon its introduction, urging students to encourage their local representatives to support the legislation.

You can read the full letter released by the councils below: