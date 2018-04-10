PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Penn State

Penn State Earns Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree Campus USA Distinction

Hannah Lane
By Anthony Fiset
4/10/18 4:30 am

Trees: At University Park, they’re good!

Penn State’s commitment to caring for its greenery has once again earned it the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree Campus USA designation. The Tree Campus USA program was started in 2008 to “help colleges and universities across the country establish and sustain community forests,” according to the Arbor Day Foundation’s website.

One may be reluctant to adopt the phrase community forest in place of, say, “urban scape scattered with trees.” However, with more than 17,000 trees, University Park is much more deserving of the former title.

To achieve Tree Campus USA honors, an accredited institution must meet five core standards for effective campus forest management: maintaining a tree advisory committee, a campus tree-care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for its campus tree program, Arbor Day observance, and the sponsorship of student-service learning projects.

Together, schools involved with the program have spent more than $48 million on campus forest management last year alone.

“It is a tremendous honor to once again receive Tree Campus USA recognition from the Arbor Day Foundation,” Bill Sitzabee, associate vice president and chief facilities officer, said in a release. “The university and its faculty, staff, and students take great pride in our beautiful campus and the urban forest we maintain.”

Tree-hugging Penn Staters can find out about every type of tree in the university’s canopy here. You can even search trees by location, so you can stop by and hug every single one on Arbor Day, April 27.

About the Author

Anthony Fiset

Anthony is a sophomore majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly he means Pittsburgh. He is a lifetime Costco Executive Member who enjoys spending quality time on the couch with his dog, Sparkle. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Anthony

Black Cat Belly Dance To Host Showcase Headlined By Nada El Masriya

World renowned performer and instructor Nada El Masriya will headline a list of prominent East Coast dancers in a spectacular night of belly dancing.

James Franklin Offers Full Scholarship To Saquon Barkley’s Unborn Child

Jonathan Sutherland Will Volunteer As Tribute For Saquon Barkley If Drafted By Cleveland

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Lamar Stevens Announces He Will Return For Penn State Hoops

The NIT Most Outstanding Player was second on the team in points and rebounds during the 2017-18 season.

Penn State Wrestling Alum David Taylor Powers USA To Freestyle World Cup Title

Penn State Hockey Must Replace Sturtz, Hamilton By Committee

Ticket Information Released For Final X Wrestling World Championship Qualifiers At Rec Hall

Penn State Baseball Loses Three Straight Against Minnesota

Student Life

James Tierney Maximizes Utility As Economics Lecturer, Entrepreneur, Improv Comic, Twitter Talent

“At the end of the day, I like to do things for myself because I’m an economist and economists are utility maximizing. But I really like to be involved in the lives of students in ways that I feel are valuable.”

Student Fee Board Applications Now Open

Penn State Confirms Size Does Matter

A Review Of Inaccuracies In HBO’s ‘Paterno’

A few of “Paterno”‘s inaccuracies jumped off the screen to our staff in the fictional version of Happy Valley.

James Tierney Maximizes Utility As Economics Lecturer, Entrepreneur, Improv Comic, Twitter Talent

“At the end of the day, I like to do things for myself because I’m an economist and economists are utility maximizing. But I really like to be involved in the lives of students in ways that I feel are valuable.”

The Best State College Drunk Food Bracket: The Championship

It’s now up to you who wins the figurative crown and bragging rights that come alone with being named State College’s best drunk food.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Celebrating April 9 With Our Favorite 409s

On this momentous April 9, I am celebrating as Julie Andrews would — with a few of my favorite things.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend