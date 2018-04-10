PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » News

Student Fee Board Applications Now Open

Elissa Hill | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
4/10/18 4:07 am

Applications are now open for the five at-large seats on the University Park Student Fee Board, which will set the student fee level for the 2019-2020 school year and allocate those funds to campus organizations and administrative units.

The Student Fee Board was established beginning in the 2016-2017 school year to simplify processes and increase transparency of student fee allocation, which was formerly completed by multiple boards with different policies. Any student at University Park is eligible to sit on the Student Fee Board, but preference for the at-large positions will be given to those without student government experience.

In its inaugural year, the Student Fee Board increased the student fee by $13 and chose to eliminate additional fitness membership fees for all fee-paying students. This year in its second cycle, the Student Fee Board has recommended a $9 increase to a total $267 per student per semester for 2018-2019. Penn State’s Board of Trustees is expected to approve the recommendation at its July meeting.

The application includes a few questions on interest and understanding of the board’s function and requires those interested to also upload their resumes. Submissions are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 18.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Lamar Stevens Announces He Will Return For Penn State Hoops

The NIT Most Outstanding Player was second on the team in points and rebounds during the 2017-18 season.

Penn State Wrestling Alum David Taylor Powers USA To Freestyle World Cup Title

Penn State Hockey Must Replace Sturtz, Hamilton By Committee

Ticket Information Released For Final X Wrestling World Championship Qualifiers At Rec Hall

Penn State Baseball Loses Three Straight Against Minnesota

Student Life

Penn State Confirms Size Does Matter

Is Penn State making a penis joke?

Student Organizations Address Administration In Support Of Graduate Student Unionization

For Applied Communications Students, Project With Converse Is First Step Into Real-World Graphic Design

A Review Of Inaccuracies In HBO’s ‘Paterno’

A few of “Paterno”‘s inaccuracies jumped off the screen to our staff in the fictional version of Happy Valley.

For Applied Communications Students, Project With Converse Is First Step Into Real-World Graphic Design

“You can’t pay for an experience like that. You can get an education, but when the education comes to you, that’s where you find the most value.” 

The Best State College Drunk Food Bracket: The Championship

It’s now up to you who wins the figurative crown and bragging rights that come alone with being named State College’s best drunk food.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Celebrating April 9 With Our Favorite 409s

On this momentous April 9, I am celebrating as Julie Andrews would — with a few of my favorite things.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend