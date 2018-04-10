Student Fee Board Applications Now Open

Applications are now open for the five at-large seats on the University Park Student Fee Board, which will set the student fee level for the 2019-2020 school year and allocate those funds to campus organizations and administrative units.

The Student Fee Board was established beginning in the 2016-2017 school year to simplify processes and increase transparency of student fee allocation, which was formerly completed by multiple boards with different policies. Any student at University Park is eligible to sit on the Student Fee Board, but preference for the at-large positions will be given to those without student government experience.

In its inaugural year, the Student Fee Board increased the student fee by $13 and chose to eliminate additional fitness membership fees for all fee-paying students. This year in its second cycle, the Student Fee Board has recommended a $9 increase to a total $267 per student per semester for 2018-2019. Penn State’s Board of Trustees is expected to approve the recommendation at its July meeting.

The application includes a few questions on interest and understanding of the board’s function and requires those interested to also upload their resumes. Submissions are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 18.