Home » Football

McSorley, Scott, Gillikin Named Penn State Football Captains

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
4/14/18 9:48 am

Trace McSorley, Nick Scott, and Blake Gillikin will serve as Penn State’s captains for the 2018 season, the program announced Saturday.

McSorley and Scott resume their captaincy roles from last year, while Gillikin earned the title for the first time following a pair of outstanding seasons as one of the Big Ten’s best punters.

After naming three captains during spring ball last season, the Nittany Lions added five more in August. For now, this group will be tasked with holding their teammates accountable heading into the Blue-White game on April 21 and summer workouts.

With two years of starting experience under his belt, McSorley has a chance to completely rewrite Penn State’s record books at the quarterback position as a senior. Scott started his career at running back and has been an ace special teams contributor since switching to defense prior to the 2016 season. James Franklin said Scott and Garrett Taylor are currently penciled in to start at safety.

“You could make the argument Nick Scott is the best athlete that we have on our team from a testing perspective,” Franklin said at the beginning of spring practice.

This offseason, Scott tallied the highest “T-score” of anyone on the team, which factors in power clean, squat, bench press, vertical jump, 40-yard dash, and body weight.

Gillikin has averaged 43 yards per punt his first two years on campus, proving himself an extremely valuable part of Penn State’s recent success. Now that Tyler Davis has graduated, Gillikin is also competing for the vacant kickoff specialist job and potentially even placekicker should incoming freshman Jake Pinegar need some time to develop.

About the Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

Comments

DeAndre Thompkins Settles Into Veteran Role For Penn State

With four of Penn State’s top six pass catchers gone from last season, graduate senior DeAndre Thompkins is showing his younger teammates what it takes to be successful in the Big Ten.

Penn State Women's Lacrosse Beats Virginia 22-13

[Photo Story] Trace McSorley's Penn State Career To Date

Comcast Dropping BTN In Non-Big Ten Markets

The states that Comcast listed as “in-market” are Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Penn State Softball Drops Both In Doubleheader At No. 22 Ohio State

Student Sections To Duke It Out At All-Sports Museum

Penn State Athletes Who Should Get A Football Tryout

Penn State History Lessons: From The Icers To Hockey Valley

Alumni-Founded Holla Vodka Brings Simplicity, Transparency To Liquor Industry

“It’s a marathon against huge companies in a fierce battle to regain control from the latest popular vodka,” Holla Vodka founder Patrick Shorb said. “We know our generation appreciates that we’re real and simply offering comparable or superior spirits at very fair prices.”

Your Best 'Why I Got Kicked Out Of The Bar' Stories: Part 3

The Time Has Come To End The 5-Year Student Media Dodgeball Drought

A Review Of Inaccuracies In HBO's 'Paterno'

A few of “Paterno”‘s inaccuracies jumped off the screen to our staff in the fictional version of Happy Valley.

A Brief History Of Penn State Homecoming Royalty

Alex Shockley and Cayla Castells were crowned the last Penn State Homecoming king and queen in 2017, thanks to a new structure in place for Homecoming 2018.

Solar-Powered Bus Stop Offers Real-Time CATA Map, Charging Stations

A solar panel array, the 2015 class gift, was installed on a bus stop near Beaver Stadium and dedicated last week.

