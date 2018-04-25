PSU news by
Fill Your Plate For The First ‘Eatin’ With Heaton’

Elections Commissioner Daniel Zahn, Heaton, and Head Elections Commissioner Reilly Ebbs enjoy last month's traditional UPUA pre-Election Day Waffle Shop breakfast.

Callaway Turner | Onward State
By Emma Dieter
4/25/18 4:09 am

As part of his “first 100 days in office” agenda, newly elected University Park Undergraduate Association (UPUA) President Cody Heaton hoped to institute a pet project lunch initiative he called “Eatin’ with Heaton.”

Fortunately for Heaton, his dreams will come to fruition when the first-ever “Eatin’ with Heaton” kicks off at noon this Friday, April 26 in 314 HUB.

All are welcome to join the leadership of UPUA for a light lunch and conversation. The point of the initiative is to get the student body more involved in student government by providing an outlet where students can voice concerns, ask questions, and offer comments.

The event helps to fulfill one of the three pillars of Heaton’s campaign: creating a community-oriented Penn State. Heaton hopes that by hosting the event, he’ll gather deeper insight as to what the student body is truly thinking.

“‘Eatin’ with Heaton’ is a time for students to just come in and eat lunch with our steering members and have a more casual conversation, get to know us, we’ll get to know others, kind of create that familiarity with our leaders,” Heaton said last month before the election. “I’m big on trying to meet people — that’s why I do this is for the people.”

Emma Dieter

Emma is a sophomore from the ever popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR.

