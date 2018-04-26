Call Saquon Barkley Ranch, He Be Dressing
To no one’s surprise at all, Saquon Barkley showed up to the NFL Draft Thursday night looking fresh to death.
Here he is in his red-carpet-ready maroon tux jacket, which features an elegant paisley pattern. The inside panels of his jacket pay homage to his hometown Whitehall High School and, of course, Penn State with the jersey numbers he wore at each level. Also note what appears to be a paper airplane lapel pin (probably because he is fly).
Unfortunately, not pictured are the special shoes Nike cooked up for Barkley on draft day, but here’s a little sneak peak of the custom Vapormax Flyknits from TMZ’s Michael Babcock.
Naturally, Barkley’s suit game is on point from head to toe. You can watch Barkley join his new team tonight as the first round of the NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m.
Comments