Call Saquon Barkley Ranch, He Be Dressing

To no one’s surprise at all, Saquon Barkley showed up to the NFL Draft Thursday night looking fresh to death.

Here he is in his red-carpet-ready maroon tux jacket, which features an elegant paisley pattern. The inside panels of his jacket pay homage to his hometown Whitehall High School and, of course, Penn State with the jersey numbers he wore at each level. Also note what appears to be a paper airplane lapel pin (probably because he is fly).

Unfortunately, not pictured are the special shoes Nike cooked up for Barkley on draft day, but here’s a little sneak peak of the custom Vapormax Flyknits from TMZ’s Michael Babcock.

#Nike made custom Air Max's for Saquon Barkley (@saquon) to wear to the #NFLDraft tonight. The swoosh is made from the same fabric/pattern as his tux. They also put his initials on the tongue. pic.twitter.com/Zc3Fj9jbu1 — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) April 26, 2018

Naturally, Barkley’s suit game is on point from head to toe. You can watch Barkley join his new team tonight as the first round of the NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m.