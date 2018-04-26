ESPN Airs Penn State Touchdown On Denzel Ward’s Highlight Reel

Former Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward’s NFL career got off to the most Browns start possible Thursday night. The montage ESPN aired of Ward’s highlights included De’Andre Thompkins scoring a touchdown against him in Penn State’s game against Ohio State last October.

The video was supposed to illustrate Ward’s skills as a press corner in coverage. Although Ward managed to go toe-to-toe with Thompkins running down the field, the Nittany Lion receiver wrestled the ball away from him for a 37-yard third quarter touchdown.

Even Thompkins got in on throwing shade at the former Buckeye.

Don’t think you suppose to put a touchdown catch on dude highlight but not my problem — De'Andre Thompkins (@Everydaydre_) April 27, 2018

If the 5’11”, 183 lb. Ward struggled to corral Thompkins, who is the same height as him and only a few pounds heavier, who knows what will happen when he has to face AFC North receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, AJ Green, and Michael Crabtree twice per season.