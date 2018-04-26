PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » News

ESPN Airs Penn State Touchdown On Denzel Ward’s Highlight Reel

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
4/26/18 9:14 pm

Former Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward’s NFL career got off to the most Browns start possible Thursday night. The montage ESPN aired of Ward’s highlights included De’Andre Thompkins scoring a touchdown against him in Penn State’s game against Ohio State last October.

The video was supposed to illustrate Ward’s skills as a press corner in coverage. Although Ward managed to go toe-to-toe with Thompkins running down the field, the Nittany Lion receiver wrestled the ball away from him for a 37-yard third quarter touchdown.

Even Thompkins got in on throwing shade at the former Buckeye.

If the 5’11”, 183 lb. Ward struggled to corral Thompkins, who is the same height as him and only a few pounds heavier, who knows what will happen when he has to face AFC North receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, AJ Green, and Michael Crabtree twice per season.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s Social Media Manager, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a sophomore majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. Feel free to follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter and email him at [email protected] to hear the story or if you’re bored and want to chat.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Baseball Routes Lafayette 8-1 In Allentown

The Nittany Lions’ offense exploded for eight runs in a much needed victory over Lafayette.

Report: Penn State Investigating Swimming Coaches After Allegations Of Bullying

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Loses To No. 1 Stony Brook 21-13

Tony Carr Signs With Octagon Basketball Agency

Penn State Baseball, Lion’s Pantry Join Forces To Help Fight Food Insecurity

Student Life

Country Rock Band Old Dominion To Visit BJC October 26

Death. Taxes. The Bryce Jordan Center booking country acts.

UPUA Finishes Spring Semester Strong

The Weird, Wacky, And Wonderful World Of Penn State Craigslist

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

Saquon Barkley Drafted No. 2 Overall By New York Giants

Saquon Barkley looks so good in blue and white that he’s going to wear those colors for another few years.

Saquon Barkley Fits Like A Glove With The New York Giants

Barkley and veteran free agent signing Jonathan Stewart instantly bolster the Giants’ rushing attack, which finished No. 26 in the NFL last season.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Never Count Yourself Out: Trevor Hayes’ Senior Column

This is the end of a wild journey with too many ups and downs to count.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend