Nike Picks Up Two More Nittany Lions
Nike has officially hit the jackpot with Nittany Lions this season. After signing the likely next face of the NFL a few months ago, the athletic giant has picked up another pair of Penn State endorsement deals in Mike Gesicki and DaeSean Hamilton.
ESPN’s Darren Rovell tweeted a list of 18 players Thursday morning who signed endorsement deals with Nike, among them the favorites in this year’s NFL Draft.
James Franklin’s is the only program with three players to sign with Nike this year. The only other teams with more than one endorsed player are Alabama and Georgia. Ever heard of them? They’re the reigning national champion and SEC conference champion, respectively. And Penn State’s right there with the best of ’em.
Boy, does the swoosh look good in blue and white. We’ll find out this weekend what other color combos we can expect when Gesicki, Hamilton, and Barkley learn their professional fates in the 2018 NFL Draft.
The first round of the draft, which is expected to include Barkley and Gesicki, begins at 8 p.m. The draft will be broadcast live from AT&T Stadium in Texas on ESPN, Fox, and the NFL Network.
