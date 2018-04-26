PSU news by
Nike Picks Up Two More Nittany Lions

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
4/26/18 1:17 pm

Nike has officially hit the jackpot with Nittany Lions this season. After signing the likely next face of the NFL a few months ago, the athletic giant has picked up another pair of Penn State endorsement deals in Mike Gesicki and DaeSean Hamilton.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell tweeted a list of 18 players Thursday morning who signed endorsement deals with Nike, among them the favorites in this year’s NFL Draft.

James Franklin’s is the only program with three players to sign with Nike this year. The only other teams with more than one endorsed player are Alabama and Georgia. Ever heard of them? They’re the reigning national champion and SEC conference champion, respectively. And Penn State’s right there with the best of ’em.

Boy, does the swoosh look good in blue and white. We’ll find out this weekend what other color combos we can expect when Gesicki, Hamilton, and Barkley learn their professional fates in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The first round of the draft, which is expected to include Barkley and Gesicki, begins at 8 p.m. The draft will be broadcast live from AT&T Stadium in Texas on ESPN, Fox, and the NFL Network.

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

