Nike Picks Up Two More Nittany Lions

Nike has officially hit the jackpot with Nittany Lions this season. After signing the likely next face of the NFL a few months ago, the athletic giant has picked up another pair of Penn State endorsement deals in Mike Gesicki and DaeSean Hamilton.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell tweeted a list of 18 players Thursday morning who signed endorsement deals with Nike, among them the favorites in this year’s NFL Draft.

Nike has signed the following players:



Saquon Barkley

Baker Mayfield

Calvin Ridley

Josh Allen

Derrius Guice

Nick Chubb

Roquan Smith

Denzel Ward

Tremaine Edmunds

D.J. Moore

Josh Jackson

Ronald Jones

Mike Gesicki

Deon Cain

Josh Adams

Anthony Averet

DaeSean Hamilton

Dante Pettis pic.twitter.com/3QNY8zcyZg — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 26, 2018

James Franklin’s is the only program with three players to sign with Nike this year. The only other teams with more than one endorsed player are Alabama and Georgia. Ever heard of them? They’re the reigning national champion and SEC conference champion, respectively. And Penn State’s right there with the best of ’em.

Boy, does the swoosh look good in blue and white. We’ll find out this weekend what other color combos we can expect when Gesicki, Hamilton, and Barkley learn their professional fates in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The first round of the draft, which is expected to include Barkley and Gesicki, begins at 8 p.m. The draft will be broadcast live from AT&T Stadium in Texas on ESPN, Fox, and the NFL Network.