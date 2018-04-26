UPUA Finishes Spring Semester Strong

The University Park Undergraduate Association convened for its final meeting of the semester Wednesday night, packing in a few position confirmations and pieces of legislation before breaking for summer.

Members of the Assembly discussed the issue of racist videos posted on social media over the weekend, the university’s subsequent response, and how students can stand up for what’s right when they witness things like this.

“[Students are] looking to us…to be an ally for them, to be an ally to them, and allyship is very important.”

President Cody Heaton and Vice President Laura McKinney are preparing for their first Board of Trustees meeting at the end of finals week. Heaton will serve on the Finance, Business, and Capital Planning Committee, while McKinney will serve on the Governance and Long-Range Planning Committee.

The Assembly swore in Satchel Simpson as the Multicultural Greek Council representative and confirmed Reilly Ebbs as Chief Justice of the Judicial Board, Sarah Tarczewski as Freshman Council Director, and Colin Murtha as Director of Donor and Alumni Relations.

Three pieces of legislation hit the floor this week, one by committee and two by two-thirds. Here’s what you should know about each:

Resolution 02-13 Expansion of Part-Time Job Fair

This resolution will expand UPUA’s part-time job fair to include part-time employers from the downtown State College community. If you’re really into planning ahead, the fair is currently slated for Thursday, September 6 in the HUB TV Lounge. But we’ll remind you in a few months. The resolution passed unanimously.

Resolution 03-13 Support of Senate Bill 1090: Timothy J. Piazza’s Anti-Hazing Law

This resolution pledges UPUA’s support to the “Tim’s Law” anti-hazing bill that has passed through Pennsylvania’s State Senate and will move on to the House when it reconvenes next week. The law would create a tiered system for grading hazing offenses, stronger penalties, and new requirements for enforcement and reporting by educational institutions. Former UPUA President Katie Jordan has already expressed her support in addition to the university’s strong backing of the bill. The resolution passed unanimously.

Resolution 04-13 Commendation of Dr. Thomas G. Poole, Vice President for Administration

This resolution commends Dr. Tom Poole for his dedication and service to Penn State. Poole announced his phased retirement last month, effective June 30 — he’s served more than a decade as the “president’s chief of staff.” The resolution passed unanimously.

The Assembly’s first “Eatin’ with Heaton” lunch (featuring Subway) is scheduled for noon Thursday in 314 HUB. UPUA will also hold its annual Night of Remembrance Thursday night at Old Main to honor the 26 Penn State students who passed away this year.

As is customary for UPUA, the Assembly suspended its budgetary policy to allow for smoother operations over the summer. We’ll see you folks right back here in August.

#HeatonUp Pun of the Week

I won’t say that dreaded G-word, but Movin’ On is so close I can hear it. In honor of UPUA funding water stations for this year’s student music festival, we’re Downbeatin’ with Heaton. We can only hope he’ll make an appearance at the legendary IM Fields this Friday.