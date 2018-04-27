PSU news by
Homecoming Names Troy Alesi 2018 Honorary Grand Marshal

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
4/27/18 3:03 pm

State College Area High School teacher Troy Alesi will be the honorary grand marshal for Homecoming 2018.

The technology education/STEM teacher has made an impact on the Happy Valley community — serving as a team leader for the Lunar Lion program and participating as the keynote speaker in the first Maker Faire in State College.

Alesi also was the 2014 recipient of the Technology Education Teacher of the Year award and worked on a Humanitarian Engineering and Social Entrepreneurship project to improve world health care supply chains and support relief efforts in crises.

Homecoming 2018 will take place during the week of the Michigan State game on October 13﻿. With this year’s theme “Guide State Forward,” the event has decided to go with a gender-neutral court for the first time.  The logo has also been announced and the schedule for many different activities held during the week is taking shape.

