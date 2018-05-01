PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Greek Life

PA Attorney General Updates On Beta Theta Pi Case

Elissa Hill
Elissa Hill | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
5/1/18 11:21 am

Pennsylvania District Attorney Josh Shapiro held a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss his office’s independent review of the Beta Theta Pi case surrounding Tim Piazza’s death and how he and his colleagues will move forward with pursuing charges in the case.

“Tim Piazza’s death was a terrible tragedy,” Shapiro said. “When a parent sends their child off to get an education, you can be a little bit sad that you’re leaving your loved one, but you shouldn’t have to suffer the horror that the Piazzas suffered.”

Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna asked Shapiro’s office to take over prosecution of the case shortly after he was elected in November due to a reported conflict of interest, and the Office of the Attorney General accepted in January.

After a four-month independent review of the case, the Attorney General’s Office has developed its own legal theory that differs from former DA Stacy Parks Miller’s. Parks Miller filed the charges against the 26 defendants in the case before she was replaced by Cantorna, focusing heavily on the alcohol present during the night leading to Piazza’s death.

“I directed [my office] to conduct a comprehensive review of all the facts and evidence surrounding the death of Tim Piazza,” Shapiro said.

“We think the alcohol was an important piece of this, but it wasn’t the only piece. That is not to say that the prior DA did something wrong or did something inappropriate — certainly not.”

The Attorney General’s theory focuses on the following three elements:

  1. Defendants who planned and participated in the “gauntlet” and other alcohol hazing activities
  2. Were aware that Tim Piazza suffered a fall
  3. Failed to render aid
Elissa Hill

The five defendants to whom all three prongs apply are those the Attorney General will continue to pursue involuntary manslaughter charges against. The office has appealed these and other reckless endangerment charges that were dismissed in March for the second time, after previously having been dismissed in September 2017 by and refiled in October 2017.

“That local district magistrate should not have the final say. We firmly believe that justice for Tim Piazza demands that a jury hear this evidence and decide whether or not these individuals should be held accountable for involuntary manslaughter…”

Judge Pamela Ruest, the President Judge in the Centre County Court of Common Pleas, will consider the appeal of these charges. If Ruest does not accept the appeal, the Attorney General’s Office will consider other options like appealing to the Superior Court of Pennsylvania.

“I believe that we proved the elements necessary to satisfy that first round, if you will, and get this case to a jury,” Shapiro said. “I think it is very clear, and I think ultimately that will show through this appeal process.”

The Office of the Attorney General will not pursue any aggravated assault charges in the case, as Shapiro said, “Simply, the elements of the crime were not met.” Notably, the Office of the Attorney General will pursue charges against the same 26 defendants charged by Parks Miller.

Shapiro declined to comment on the role of Tim Bream, the now-former Penn State employee who was at the Beta Theta Pi house the night leading up to Tim Piazza’s death.

In closing, he encouraged the passage of the “Tim’s Law” anti-hazing legislation currently going through Pennsylvania’s state legislature, which was introduced in March by PA Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman.

Preliminary hearings begin Wednesday, May 2 for charges originally filed in November against 12 former brothers of the fraternity who were implicated by evidence on the recovered surveillance footage from the fraternity house basement. These defendants are not facing any aggravated assault, simple assault, or involuntary manslaughter charges.

“I’m confident that once this case makes it to a jury, we will obtain justice for the Piazza family,” Shapiro said.

Watch the full press conference below:

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Elissa

Penn State Announces 2018 Commencement Speakers

While each of this weekend’s speakers are respected in their own endeavors, none are household name celebrities like you might expect.

Zeta Psi Fraternity Suspended Through 2022

De Levie Wants To Continue Town And Gown Relations, Focus On Housing Issues As Trustee

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Softball Avoids Sweep Against Illinois

Penn State dropped both in a Saturday doubleheader to Illinois, but found a way to snap its 11-game losing streak in an extra-innings battle against the Illini on Sunday.

Penn State Baseball Swept In Weekend Series Against Northwestern

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Loses To Michigan 12-11

Izaiah Brockington Transfers To Penn State Hoops

Penn State Women’s Handball Wins National Championship

Student Life

Molded By State: Sarah D’Souza’s Senior Column

I have no idea what my life would look like if I’d never come to Penn State, but luckily, I’ll never have to find out.

CommRadio Says It Was Hacked During Transphobic Twitter Exchange

Free Perks For Students During Finals Week

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

13 Nittany Lions Join NFL Teams After Draft Weekend

Penn State was one of eight schools to have at least six players drafted, and seven other players signed NFL contracts as undrafted free agents.

Penn State Football Raises Student Ticket Prices, Season Tickets Expected To Sell Out Soon

For the first time since 2009, Penn State football will increase the price of student season tickets — up to $232 from $218.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Molded By State: Sarah D’Souza’s Senior Column

I have no idea what my life would look like if I’d never come to Penn State, but luckily, I’ll never have to find out.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend