Brailyn Franklin No Longer With Penn State

By Anthony Colucci
8/4/18 12:32 pm

Redshirt freshman Brailyn Franklin was not listed on Penn State’s preseason roster that was distributed at Media Day Saturday.

The former three-star recruit from Virginia doubled as a linebacker and as a defensive end during his redshirt year. In spite of Penn State’s youth on defense this season, Franklin’s role was uncertain after he didn’t receive any playing time during the Blue-White Game this spring.

He has yet to specify where he will continue his career but tweeted a cryptic message about his future earlier in the week.

Although James Franklin started out August by losing one member of his defense, he still comes out ahead after gaining a key cog with the return of Manny Bowen, a two-year starter who was dismissed from the team shortly before the Fiesta Bowl last year.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s Social Media Manager, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. Feel free to follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter and email him at [email protected] to hear the story or if you’re bored and want to chat.

