Brailyn Franklin No Longer With Penn State

Redshirt freshman Brailyn Franklin was not listed on Penn State’s preseason roster that was distributed at Media Day Saturday.

The former three-star recruit from Virginia doubled as a linebacker and as a defensive end during his redshirt year. In spite of Penn State’s youth on defense this season, Franklin’s role was uncertain after he didn’t receive any playing time during the Blue-White Game this spring.

He has yet to specify where he will continue his career but tweeted a cryptic message about his future earlier in the week.

Although James Franklin started out August by losing one member of his defense, he still comes out ahead after gaining a key cog with the return of Manny Bowen, a two-year starter who was dismissed from the team shortly before the Fiesta Bowl last year.

