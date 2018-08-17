PSU news by
Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Student Life

Start The Semester Off Right With These Welcome Week Activities

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Anthony Fiset
8/17/18 4:09 am

Welcome back, Penn Staters! Whether you’re an upperclassman returning to campus or a freshman eager to kickstart your first semester, you’ll find something fun to do during Welcome Week. At the very least, you’ll find plenty of opportunities for free food.

Convocation

7:45 p.m. Saturday, August 18 at the Bryce Jordan Center

Freshmen, grab your college shirts from the HUB and get ready for your official welcome to Penn State. Gawk at President Barron’s fancy robes as he addresses the class of 2022. Savor the moment because it’s the only time your entire class will be together in the same building (and you all will look like a bag of Skittles). Let us know if he uses the fancy sports car analogy.

Late Night

9 p.m. – 1 a.m. Saturday, August 18 at the HUB

Following Convocation, the HUB will be popping off with performances by acrobats and magicians, escape rooms, and a movie on the lawn. Most importantly, there will be free food and giveaways to help you decorate your new home.

Be A Part From The Start

8 p.m. Sunday, August 19 at Rec Hall

If we’re being honest, this is the only useful information you’ll learn during Sylly Week. Attend Be A Part From The Start for a crash course on Penn State tradition. Learn the fight songs, football cheers, and alma mater as the Blue Band plays along in the always-acoustic Rec Hall. Plus, Penn State basketball coach Pat Chambers will undoubtedly show up to recruit you to join the climb.

Involvement Fair

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 22 on the HUB Lawn

Looking for extracurriculars? Stop by the Involvement Fair on Wednesday! Give yourself plenty of time to explore over 1,000 student organizations posted up outside of the HUB. They’ll definitely need to re-sod the lawn after this one.

“Results Will Vary*”

Various Times Thursday, August 23 at Schwab Auditorium

A new interactive theatre performance by students, for students. Preview the realities of life as a Penn State student while you visualize your own unique path to graduation and the ebbs and flows along the way.

Nittany Block Party

6 to 10 p.m. Friday, August 24 on Pollock Road outside the HUB

This is the exclamation point on your first week at Penn State! Come for the free food and stay for the live entertainment. Multiple student performers will open for a can’t-miss concert by headliner Joey Bada$$. Oh, and did we mention it’s free?

Find a full list of Fall 2018 Welcome Week events including Residence Life and college-specific events here.

