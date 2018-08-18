PSU news by
Penn State Officially Welcomes Class Of 2022 At Convocation

Oyoma Asinor
By Ali Richards
8/18/18 10:27 pm

Saturday evening, the incoming Class of 2022 all assembled for their first and only time in the Bryce Jordan Center together to officially join the Penn State family.  The tradition of Convocation helps first-year students learn more about the university that they’ll now call home for the next four years.

The Singing Lions opened up Convocation this year with Hail to the Lion, and continued to hype up the crowd with a medley of Earth, Wind & Fire’s September and Lady Gaga’s Edge of Glory, ending the performance with John Lennon’s, Imagine.

Following the performance, Associate Head for Undergraduate Studies Allen Kimmel presented the Class of 2022 to President Eric Barron while the incoming class erupted in boisterous cheers.

President Barron, along with The Singing Lions, swayed alongside the freshman as they sang the Alma Mater for the first time.  In his address, he urged the new students to take advantage of the many opportunities and resources that Penn State has to offer.

Nick Jones, Executive Vice President and Provost, encouraged the class to “get to know at least one faculty or staff member this year,” adding that he believes it enriches the Penn State experience.

Dr. Kathleen Bieschke then introduced each of the thirteen colleges by name, and allowed for members of the colleges to stand up and acknowledge their fellow classmates.

UPUA President Cody Heaton closed out the evening, advising the members of the class not to be afraid to join (and drop) various organizations and clubs until they find their niche.

Welcome to the Penn State family, Class of 2022!  Your time here will fly by, so remember to enjoy every moment as much as you can.

Ali Richards

Ali is a copy editor for Onward State, and is currently pursuing her major in Geoscience. She's from Washington, DC (Go Caps!), enjoys gneiss rock puns, and dislikes wavy chips. You can reach her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @haveagneisslife.

