Penn State Officially Welcomes Class Of 2022 At Convocation
Saturday evening, the incoming Class of 2022 all assembled for their first and only time in the Bryce Jordan Center together to officially join the Penn State family. The tradition of Convocation helps first-year students learn more about the university that they’ll now call home for the next four years.
The Singing Lions opened up Convocation this year with
Following the performance, Associate Head for Undergraduate Studies Allen Kimmel presented the Class of 2022 to President Eric Barron while the incoming class erupted in boisterous cheers.
President Barron, along with The Singing Lions, swayed alongside the freshman as they sang the Alma Mater for the first time. In his address, he urged the new students to take advantage of the many opportunities and resources that Penn State has to offer.
Nick Jones, Executive Vice President
Dr. Kathleen Bieschke then introduced each of the thirteen colleges
UPUA President Cody Heaton closed out the evening, advising the members of the class not to be afraid to join (and drop) various organizations and clubs until they find their niche.
Welcome to the Penn State family, Class of 2022! Your time here will fly by, so remember to enjoy every moment as much as you can.
