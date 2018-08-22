Weekend Roundup: What To Do Without Football This Weekend

Football returns to Happy Valley in just 10 days for the official start of the fall season. In the meantime, there’s no shortage of things to do on and around campus this weekend in case you’re tired of holing up in your bed and watching Netflix. Here’s a list of this weekend’s events and attractions:

Nittany Block Party

KYLE headlined the 2017 Nittany Block Party. (Photo: Oyoma Asinor)

The free annual concert hosted by SPA has featured up-and-coming artists like The Chainsmokers and KYLE. This year’s headliner is Brooklyn native Joey Bada$$, famous for his hits DEVASTATED and Love is a Feeling. The concert will take place on Pollock Road outside the HUB starting at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Student opener performaces will begin at 6 p.m.

Blue & White BASH

The Blue and White Society will host a welcome back picnic “BASH” for new and returning students on Thursday, August 23, at the Hintz Family Alumni Center (the building with the duck pond, for those unfamiliar). The luau-themed event runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with free food, games, and live performances. Attendees will also have the opportunity to join the Blue & White Society.

Lion Dash

Students are invited to join community members in the LION Dash 5K run or walk Saturday, August 25. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the race will begin at 9 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the Centre County Women’s Resource Center.

Women’s Volleyball

The Nittany Lions face Eastern Kentucky Friday, August 24 at 7 p.m. in Rec Hall. They then take on UMBC at 10 a.m. and Navy at 7 p.m. Saturday, August 25.

Men’s Soccer

Penn State men’s soccer begins regular season play against the University of Central Florida Friday, August 24 at 7 p.m. at Jeffrey Field.

Women’s Soccer

The third-ranked Nittany Lions will attempt to continue their winning start to the season when they face No. 2 UCLA on Saturday, August 25 at 4 p.m. at Jeffrey Field. The game will be televised on ESPN U.

Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments what your plans are for your first full weekend back!

