How Early Did Penn Staters Draft Nittany Lions To Their Fantasy Teams?

Last week, we asked you where former Nittany Lions went in your fantasy football drafts, and you answered! Based on 16 Penn Stater fantasy leagues, here’s what we found out:

Saquon Barkley Drafted Higher Than Projected: 70.6 Percent

In more than two-thirds of Penn Stater’s leagues, Saquon Barkley was drafted before his Yahoo fantasy projected position of seventh. His average draft position in Penn Stater’s fantasy leagues was 4.5, unsurprisingly 2.5 places better than projected.

Mike Gesicki’s Earliest Draft Selection: 69th Overall

Assuming that wasn’t a joke entry, former Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki landed inside the top 70 of one Nittany Lion fantasy leaguer’s draft Regardless, The Miami Dolphin’s average draft position was a remarkable 142.3 in the ten leagues in which he was actually drafted — nearly 37 places higher than Yahoo predicted. Unfortunately he was still left undrafted in six of our sample leagues.

Range of Picks Used on ARob: 35

The earliest anyone reported drafting Allen Robinson II was 21; the latest was 56. Still, the Chicago receiver’s average draft spot was 42.1, which was almost 11 places higher than Yahoo’s projection of 53.

Chris Godwin’s Average Draft Spot: 126.4

The former Penn State receiver’s average draft spot came very close to his projected pick: 129. Still, the earliest anyone reported drafting him was 26th, which would be unbelievably early if true. Hopefully, that person is an expert at picking deep, deep, deeeeeeep sleepers.

Difference in Picks Between Robbie Gould’s Projected and Average Draft Placing: 52

Gould’s projected draft location might’ve been 192, but his average draft place in the 11 Penn Stater leagues in which he was drafted landed at 140.7. Apparently, folks really value their Nittany Lion kickers.

Leagues In Which Jesse James Was Selected: One

Of 18 responses, only one measly league had someone draft the Steeler. That’s just life for tight ends in the bottom half of fantasy projection at the position.



Leagues Where Christian Hackenberg Was Drafted: Two

Of 18 responses, two people said that some idiot in their league drafted Hack, whose projected Yahoo fantasy draft position was infinity. Assuming that these reports are true, it is fair to conclude from this data that Penn Staters are completely irrational — or in denial — considering the former Penn State QB1’s status as a Cincinnati Bengals practice team player.

