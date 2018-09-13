UPUA’s Red Zone Action Week Educates Students On Bystander Intervention

The University Park Undergraduate Association will host its first-ever Red Zone Action Week next week, September 15-21. Themed programming will focus on educating students about the “Red Zone” period of increased vulnerability for sexual assault during the first six weeks of the school year.

UPUA will host events throughout the week to promote the importance of bystander intervention and to inform students of the resources available on campus.

Tabling in the HUB

UPUA, the Commonwealth Council of Student Governments (CCSG), and other student organizations will table in the HUB throughout the week with giveaways, resources, and interactive events. Representatives will also be stationed on the Pollock Quad, the HUB Patio, and in the East Halls residence areas.

Wednesday: All That WE ARE

Stand for State will host “All That WE ARE,” an interactive event to promote empathy, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 19 in Heritage Hall. The event will include free food for all attendees.

Wednesday: Keynote Speaker Tony Porter

The Gender Equity Center will host keynote speaker Tony Porter at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 19 in 105 Forum. A co-founder of A Call To Men, Porter is internationally recognized for his efforts to prevent violence against women while promoting a healthy, respectful manhood. His 2010 TED Talk was named one of the “Top 10 TED Talks Every Man Should See” by GQ.

Thursday: Male Survivors Panel

UPUA and the Gender Equity Center will host the Male Survivors Panel at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 20. The panel features men telling their stories and serves as an opportunity for others to be connected to the center.

