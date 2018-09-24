We Want To See Your Best College GameDay Signs
We asked last year and you guys came up big. Now, it’s time to do it all over again.
College GameDay is rolling through State College this weekend and Penn State fans are ready to get the creativity firing. Break out the poster paper and permanent markers, folks.
We want to see your Ohio State puns, disses, and anything else you can put on a sign that relates to the White Out clash.
Please send all submissions to [email protected] and include the following:
- Your name
- Your graduation year
- A photo of your sign
- Any additional information about the sign you’d like to share
