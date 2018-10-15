PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Student Life

Deja Vu: Your ‘Oops…They Did It Again’ Playlist

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Riley Davies
10/15/18 4:11 am

For the second consecutive season, Penn State football lost consecutive games to Ohio State and Michigan State.

Last year was tough, but this season it felt like deja vu. Defeat at the hands of the Spartans felt all too familiar for Nittany Lions fans.

As they say, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. If you’re like us, you can’t shake the feeling of deja vu, so you might as well embrace it with this playlist.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Riley Davies

Riley is a freshman from Orange County, California majoring in print and digital journalism. She will always stop to pet a dog or get a cup of coffee no matter where she is. The best place to contact her is [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Riley

Heartbreak In Happy Valley: Your Post-Ohio State Playlist

There’s no better way to drown in your own sorrows than with a playlist along for the ride.

We Want To See Your Best College GameDay Signs

Food Truck Fiesta Returns As Creative THON Fundraiser

No. 8 Penn State Loses To Michigan State 21-17

Brian Lewerke’s 25-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds left sunk the Nittany Lions on Homecoming.

[Photo Story] Relive Homecoming Weekend 2018

Now that you’ve had a full day to recover from the heartbreaking 21-17 loss to Michigan State, it’s time to relive the other, more successful parts of Homecoming weekend.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend