Deja Vu: Your ‘Oops…They Did It Again’ Playlist

For the second consecutive season, Penn State football lost consecutive games to Ohio State and Michigan State.

Last year was tough, but this season it felt like deja vu. Defeat at the hands of the Spartans felt all too familiar for Nittany Lions fans.

As they say, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. If you’re like us, you can’t shake the feeling of deja vu, so you might as well embrace it with this playlist.

About the Author

Riley Davies Riley is a freshman from Orange County, California majoring in print and digital journalism. She will always stop to pet a dog or get a cup of coffee no matter where she is. The best place to contact her is [email protected]

