Deja Vu: Your ‘Oops…They Did It Again’ Playlist
For the second consecutive season, Penn State football lost consecutive games to Ohio State and Michigan State.
Last year was tough, but this season it felt like deja vu. Defeat at the hands of the Spartans felt all too familiar for Nittany Lions fans.
As they say, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. If you’re like us, you can’t shake the feeling of deja vu, so you might as well embrace it with this playlist.
No. 8 Penn State Loses To Michigan State 21-17
Brian Lewerke’s 25-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds left sunk the Nittany Lions on Homecoming.
[Photo Story] Relive Homecoming Weekend 2018
Now that you’ve had a full day to recover from the heartbreaking 21-17 loss to Michigan State, it’s time to relive the other, more successful parts of Homecoming weekend.
