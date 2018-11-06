PSU news by
Lyft Presenting Exclusive Hibell Performance At Envy

Courtesy of ID Entertainment
By Elissa Hill
11/6/18 2:48 pm

Lyft is sponsoring an exclusive performance from producer Aaron Hibell from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, November 8 at Envy Nightclub on East College Ave.

The rideshare company hopes the event will give back to the community and its most loyal State College customers, paying it forward to the Penn State students who use its services.

Lyft sees Penn State as a growing opportunity and wants to emphasize its customer-first mission with the event. After all, it faces tough competition in State College against Uber, the “official rideshare partner of Penn State Athletics.”

Hibell, who hails from the United Kingdom, decided to focus on music full time after “finding the allure of the beat more compelling than another semester of political science.” He has remixed Years and Years track “Shine” in addition to a handful of other successful official remixes for artists like SnakeHips, Chance The Rapper, and Sia.

He also release a collaborative single with Sam Feldt, “Lost on Me.”

Students interested in attending should RSVP online to be added to the guest list, which will be checked at the door when they arrive. The event is 21+.

