UPUA To Host Annual Mental Health & Wellness Week

The University Park Undergraduate Association will host its annual Mental Health & Wellness Week from November 26-November 30 with a series of events including speakers, documentaries, and fitness classes.

Heading into the last stretch of classes and finals, UPUA hopes the events will help students begin to think about their mental health proactively. The schedule for the theme week is as follows:

“Lift the Mask — Portraits of Life with Mental Illness” watch party

7 p.m. Monday, November 26 in the HUB Noontime Lounge

Lift the Mask documents the stories of six people living with behavioral and mental health diagnoses. No ticket required.

Frank Warren lecture

8 p.m. Tuesday, November 27 in the HUB Flex Theater

Frank Warren is the founder of community mail project PostSecret. People mail him anonymous secrets on postcards and he compiles the confessions in books. Tickets can be picked up in the SPA office (226 HUB) or the UPUA office (314 HUB).

Yoga/Zumba class

8:15-9:15 p.m. Thursday, November 29 at 16 IM Building

Kickboxing class

1:30-2:25 p.m. Friday, November 30 in 123 IM Building

