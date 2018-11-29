Celebrate The Holidays With Gingerbread Houses Benefiting THON

Grab a few pals and get in the holiday spirit #FTK.

Penn State Auxiliary and Business Services will sponsor the first-ever gingerbread house decorating event from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 8 in Deans Hall of the Penn Stater.

Anyone can participate in the festivities and the decking of Deans Hall with a minimum $35 donation, which includes an assembled gingerbread house from the Penn State Bakery and all the trimmings you’ll need to up your curb appeal.

Up to four people can decorate one gingerbread house, so choose some friends with similar interest in THON and exterior decorating and get to work.

To partake in the gingerbread house making and/or eating (we don’t judge), you must sign up in advance.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Riley Davies Riley is a freshman from Orange County, California majoring in print and digital journalism. She will always stop to pet a dog or get a cup of coffee no matter where she is. The best place to contact her is [email protected]