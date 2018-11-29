Celebrate The Holidays With Gingerbread Houses Benefiting THON
Grab a few pals and get in the holiday spirit #FTK.
Penn State Auxiliary and Business Services will sponsor the first-ever gingerbread house decorating event from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 8 in Deans Hall of the Penn Stater.
Anyone can participate in the festivities and the decking of Deans Hall with a minimum $35 donation, which includes an assembled gingerbread house from the Penn State Bakery and all the trimmings you’ll need to up your curb appeal.
Up to four people can decorate one gingerbread house, so choose some friends with similar interest in THON and exterior decorating and get to work.
To partake in the gingerbread house making and/or eating (we don’t judge), you must sign up in advance.
