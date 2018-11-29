PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

News

Celebrate The Holidays With Gingerbread Houses Benefiting THON

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Riley Davies
11/29/18 4:07 am

Grab a few pals and get in the holiday spirit #FTK.

Penn State Auxiliary and Business Services will sponsor the first-ever gingerbread house decorating event from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 8 in Deans Hall of the Penn Stater.

Anyone can participate in the festivities and the decking of Deans Hall with a minimum $35 donation, which includes an assembled gingerbread house from the Penn State Bakery and all the trimmings you’ll need to up your curb appeal.

Up to four people can decorate one gingerbread house, so choose some friends with similar interest in THON and exterior decorating and get to work.

To partake in the gingerbread house making and/or eating (we don’t judge), you must sign up in advance.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Riley Davies

Riley is a freshman from Orange County, California majoring in print and digital journalism. She will always stop to pet a dog or get a cup of coffee no matter where she is. The best place to contact her is [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Riley

Enjoy Free Live Music To Help Tune The New Esber Recital Hall

Penn State’s School of Music is calling for volunteers to simply sit in the newly renovated Esber Recital Hall and enjoy the stylings of individual musicians and ensembles while the venue is tuned.

Deja Vu: Your ‘Oops…They Did It Again’ Playlist

Heartbreak In Happy Valley: Your Post-Ohio State Playlist

Which Real Housewife Is Penn State Football? The People Want To Know

There are ridiculous ways to draw attention to your event, but the Citrus Bowl has taken the cake with the “notes” from its final bowl selection committee meeting.

Saquon Barkley Unveils Special Footwear For ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ On Good Morning America

Barkley will help raise awareness and money for 22q, a rare genetic disease his niece, Amirah, was diagnosed with.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend