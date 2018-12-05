Amani Oruwariye Makes AP First-Team All-Big Ten

Senior cornerback Amani Oruwariye earned Associated Press (AP) First-Team All-Big Ten honors based on a vote by football media members. Senior quarterback Trace McSorley, junior running back Miles Sanders, and junior defensive tackle Robert Windsor all made the AP Second-Team All-Big Ten.

Oruwariye leads the Nittany Lions and is tied for sixth in the Big Ten with three interceptions, including a game-winning pick against Appalachian State in overtime of Penn State’s home opener. He was also named to the First-Team All-Big Ten by coaches and the media. He also earned second team all-Big Ten honors as selected by both Big Ten coaches and media.

McSorley shattered the Penn State record books this year to poach career records for wins (31), passing yards (9,653), passing touchdowns (75), pass completions (703), total offense (11,275), rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (29), touchdowns responsible for (104), 300-yard passing games (10), and 200-yard passing games (27). McSorley was also the first Penn State quarterback to earn three career All-Big Ten honors.

Sanders spent much of his Penn State career in the shadow of now-Giants rookie Saquon Barkley, but broke out as a starter this season with 1,223 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He ranks second in the Big Ten for rushing yards, third in all-purpose yards per game (112.92), fourth in rushing yards per game (101.9), fifth in yards per carry (4.79), and sixth in rushing touchdowns (9). He also earned second team all-Big Ten honors as selected by both Big Ten coaches and media.

Windsor tallied 7.5 sacks through the 2018 season for the Nittany Lions, including a breakout performance against Wisconsin with six tackles and two sacks. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention choice by coaches and media.

These four headlined a 9-3 season for the Nittany Lions, who will take sunny Orlando by storm to kick off 2019 with a bang in the Citrus Bowl. Penn State kicks off against No. 14 Kentucky at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 1.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Elissa Hill Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Onward Investigates: Why Are There Beds In Campus Restrooms? Ever wanted to quickly transition from using the restroom to napping? You might be in luck.