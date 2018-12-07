PSU news by
Nittany Lion Left ‘Home Alone’ In Annual Penn State Holiday Greeting

By Elissa Hill
12/7/18 4:00 am

After senior Seun Babalola is seemingly the last student to leave campus for winter break, the Nittany Lion is quite literally “Home Alone” in Happy Valley.

It’s a dream at first: He can run wild, eat ice cream, shoot hoops, read every single book in the stacks, and make a snow angel at center ice of Pegula. While the Symbol of our Best is impersonating President Barron at his desk in Old Main, Barron himself walks in and the Lion’s left scrambling.

The very best part of this year’s holiday greeting (¿now dubbed the end of year video?) begins around :51 when Barron FaceTimes his wife, Molly, who agrees to invite the lonely Nittany Lion over for coffee. Molly Barron is truly the Penn State first lady we don’t deserve.

The Nittany Lion and President Barron agree: “It’s the people of Penn State that make this place special.”

Enjoy this year’s video and Happy Holidays, Penn State!

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

