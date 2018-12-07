Nittany Lion Left ‘Home Alone’ In Annual Penn State Holiday Greeting

After senior Seun Babalola is seemingly the last student to leave campus for winter break, the Nittany Lion is quite literally “Home Alone” in Happy Valley.

It’s a dream at first: He can run wild, eat ice cream, shoot hoops, read every single book in the stacks, and make a snow angel at center ice of Pegula. While the Symbol of our Best is impersonating President Barron at his desk in Old Main, Barron himself walks in and the Lion’s left scrambling.

The very best part of this year’s holiday greeting (¿now dubbed the end of year video?) begins around :51 when Barron FaceTimes his wife, Molly, who agrees to invite the lonely Nittany Lion over for coffee. Molly Barron is truly the Penn State first lady we don’t deserve.

The Nittany Lion and President Barron agree: “It’s the people of Penn State that make this place special.”

Enjoy this year’s video and Happy Holidays, Penn State!

