[Photo Story] Frats Put On Display Of Holiday Lights

Frank Scaramuzzo | Onward State
By Frank Scaramuzzo
12/7/18 4:01 am

With the holiday season quickly approaching everyone is getting into the holiday spirit. Frats showed off their best light creations at the Interfraternity Council’s holiday light tour Wednesday. 

The tour started at Acacia with free cookies and hot chocolate and attracted a range of students and families.
Attendees took in the tour while riding a trolley.
Alpha Zeta showed out with a nativity scene complete with actors and a live calf and lamb.
As always, Delta Upsilon is ~lit~.

Frank Scaramuzzo

Frank is a junior studying English and Media Studies (against his parents' wishes). He is from South Jersey and enjoys anything from Wawa. Email him quotes from your favorite books or films (not "movies") at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @frank_scar.

