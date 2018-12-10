Hershey Bears To Host THON Game Over Winter Break

If you don’t live “just outside of Philly” or in “the great state of New Jersey,” never fear: You can still catch a hockey game #FTK over winter break as a Central Pennsylvanian.

The Hershey Bears will host their THON night on Saturday, January 5 against the Grand Rapid Griffins. Puck drops at 7 p.m. at the Giant Center.

What could be better than catching a game with the good ol’ Hershey Bears before heading back to Happy Valley for the start of the spring semester?

A portion of ticket proceeds purchased using the promo code “FTK” will be donated to THON. Attack/Defend tickets at the 200 Level are $20, while Defend Zone 100 Level tickets are $26. You can purchase tickets here.

If you don’t live in the Hershey area, there are other opportunities over winter break for some pro hockey benefitting THON. The Philadelphia Flyers will have their THON game on Thursday, December 20, while the New Jersey Devils host theirs on Friday, December 21.

