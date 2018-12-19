Four-Star Wide Receiver John Dunmore Reaffirms Commitment, Officially Signs With Penn State
Four-star wide receiver John Dunmore reaffirmed his commitment to Penn State after numerous visits to Miami (FL) in recent weeks. He chose to sign with the Nittany Lions on Wednesday, putting an end to all the speculation that he could be a late flip.
The Florida native originally committed to Penn State in July over Auburn and Florida State, but as his senior season went on, Miami (FL) took more and more of an interest in him. With two other high school teammates committed to the Hurricanes’ program, Dunmore attended a few games and practices before officially visiting this past weekend.
James Franklin brought in Ja’Juan Seider to make Penn State competitive on the southern recruiting trail, and the running backs coach took the lead in recruiting Dunmore.
Securing Dunmore is a major victory for Penn State. He’s the only incoming receiver after Emery Simmons decommitted earlier this month. With Dunmore signed and sealed, Franklin and co. will likely be active ahead of the February signing period in searching for a second receiver to round out the class.
You can watch Dunmore’s senior season highlights here.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State Bakery’s Annual Gingerbread Palace Brings Sweetness to Nittany Lion Inn
For more than a decade, the Penn State Bakery has provided the Nittany Lion Inn with a massive, display-only gingerbread house during the holidays. This year’s design features about 50 pounds of dough and 100 pounds of icing.
Suspects Charged In Menorah Theft, Property Damage At Penn State Fraternity
The menorah, which is valued at about $1,800, was returned, but was damaged, according to the complaints.
Send this to a friend
Comments