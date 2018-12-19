PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Football

Four-Star Wide Receiver John Dunmore Reaffirms Commitment, Officially Signs With Penn State

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Brian Bachman
12/19/18 11:52 am

Four-star wide receiver John Dunmore reaffirmed his commitment to Penn State after numerous visits to Miami (FL) in recent weeks. He chose to sign with the Nittany Lions on Wednesday, putting an end to all the speculation that he could be a late flip. 

The Florida native originally committed to Penn State in July over Auburn and Florida State, but as his senior season went on, Miami (FL) took more and more of an interest in him. With two other high school teammates committed to the Hurricanes’ program, Dunmore attended a few games and practices before officially visiting this past weekend.

James Franklin brought in Ja’Juan Seider to make Penn State competitive on the southern recruiting trail, and the running backs coach took the lead in recruiting Dunmore.

Securing Dunmore is a major victory for Penn State. He’s the only incoming receiver after Emery Simmons decommitted earlier this month. With Dunmore signed and sealed, Franklin and co. will likely be active ahead of the February signing period in searching for a second receiver to round out the class.

You can watch Dunmore’s senior season highlights here.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Brian Bachman

Brian Bachman is a freshman in the school of communications and a contributor at Onward State. He is from northern Virginia but fell in love with Penn State a few years ago and knew after his first visit he wanted to come here. If you are a fan of the SUPER BOWL 52 CHAMPION PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (!!!) or sports in general, follow him on twitter @brianbachman_. Email is [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Brian

With Another Top Haul At The Position, Penn State Is Once Again ‘Linebacker U’

The Nittany Lions brought in two more blue-chip prospects — Brandon Smith and Lance Dixon — at linebacker on national signing day.

Penn State’s Future At Quarterback Remains Bright With Two Elite Signees

Penn State Football’s Top Remaining 2019 Targets

Penn State Bakery’s Annual Gingerbread Palace Brings Sweetness to Nittany Lion Inn

For more than a decade, the Penn State Bakery has provided the Nittany Lion Inn with a massive, display-only gingerbread house during the holidays. This year’s design features about 50 pounds of dough and 100 pounds of icing.

Suspects Charged In Menorah Theft, Property Damage At Penn State Fraternity

The menorah, which is valued at about $1,800, was returned, but was damaged, according to the complaints.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend