Four-Star Wide Receiver John Dunmore Reaffirms Commitment, Officially Signs With Penn State

Four-star wide receiver John Dunmore reaffirmed his commitment to Penn State after numerous visits to Miami (FL) in recent weeks. He chose to sign with the Nittany Lions on Wednesday, putting an end to all the speculation that he could be a late flip.



The Florida native originally committed to Penn State in July over Auburn and Florida State, but as his senior season went on, Miami (FL) took more and more of an interest in him. With two other high school teammates committed to the Hurricanes’ program, Dunmore attended a few games and practices before officially visiting this past weekend.

James Franklin brought in Ja’Juan Seider to make Penn State competitive on the southern recruiting trail, and the running backs coach took the lead in recruiting Dunmore.

Securing Dunmore is a major victory for Penn State. He’s the only incoming receiver after Emery Simmons decommitted earlier this month. With Dunmore signed and sealed, Franklin and co. will likely be active ahead of the February signing period in searching for a second receiver to round out the class.

You can watch Dunmore’s senior season highlights here.

About the Author

Brian Bachman Brian Bachman is a freshman in the school of communications and a contributor at Onward State. He is from northern Virginia but fell in love with Penn State a few years ago and knew after his first visit he wanted to come here. If you are a fan of the SUPER BOWL 52 CHAMPION PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (!!!) or sports in general, follow him on twitter @brianbachman_. Email is [email protected]