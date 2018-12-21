The Inspiration Behind THON 2019 Logo: ‘Shape The Moment’

The THON 2019 “Shape the Moment” logo was revealed earlier this month at this year’s Family Carnival. This logo will appear on all branding and apparel for THON 2019.

Juniors in Penn State’s graphic design program are asked to submit their logo ideas to THON each year, and one is chosen to represent the organization. This year’s design was created by Haley Stipes.

Stipes took a literal approach when designing and decided to actually “shape” the moment.

“I wanted to incorporate actual shapes as much as I could, so I made all of the letters out of shapes,” Stipes said. “Then, I was thinking about what represented a moment, and I decided upon a star.”

She then added children, which is what THON is all about, and ended up with the final design.

The visual representation of the THON theme not only represents THON as a whole, but also furthers its message for the specific year.

“As a community, we will Shape The Moment. We will shape our darkest moments into our motivation, our lightest moments into our inspiration, THON explained on their Facebook page. “We will shape this year into a moment that drives our fight. We will shape this year into a moment that takes us closer to a cure.”

Finding the perfect logo for THON each year is imperative as it will be showcased throughout the months leading up to the event, and remembered for years to come.

“It is completely surreal and it is probably the most gratifying thing I have ever done,” Stipes said. “I’m so happy and proud to have my design represent THON.”

