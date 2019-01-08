KJ Hamler Named To Football Writers Of America’s Freshman All-American Team

Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler was named to the freshman All-American team as a kick returner by the Football Writers of America.

Congrats to @Kj_hamler on being named to @TheFWAA freshman All-America team as a kick returner! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/wCju0yteY7 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) January 7, 2019

The Pontiac, MI native had a season full of electrifying plays as a returner for the Nittany Lions in 2018. Hamler’s biggest special teams play of the season was his big return against Appalachian State in the dying minutes of a 45-38 come-from-behind victory. He hesitated before taking the ball out of the end zone, but then broke off a 51-yard return to set up Penn State in excellent field position for its game-tying drive.

Hamler led all Penn State receivers this season with 713 receiving yards and was one of Trace McSorley’s favorite targets. He’ll likely play a big role in the Nittany Lions’ receiving corps and return game next season.

Penn State fans can expect more highlight-reel plays from the 5’9″ speedster like his 93-yard score against Ohio State.

This isn’t Hamler’s first accolade earned this season. He was also named a finalist for the Hornung Award as college football’s most versatile player in November. He earned an important role on the team after an excellent training camp and consistently strong performances in early non-conference matchups.

